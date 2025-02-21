After a long wait, Batman fans can finally start counting down the days to watch Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League. Warner Bros. announced today that the anime sequel will become available digitally through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play and Vudu and other services on March 18. Additionally, the company announced that the new title will get a physical release in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 15. Along with the announcement, a new trailer was released to delve a little deeper into the story of the sequel.

The new trailer of Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League underscores that crime bosses will pull no punches to take over Japan. They will shoot Yakuza members into the air – literally – in order to wreak havoc in a Japanese land that has mostly disappeared. The same is true for the Justice League: with several of his super-powerful friends gone, Batman (Kôichi Yamadera) and Robin (Yûki Kaji) will have to save the day on their own once again. The problem is, now they will have to face powerful foes like Aquaman (Akio Ôtsuka), Green Lantern (Ayane Sakura), and The Flash (Nobuyuki Hiyama), whose minds have been controlled.

In addition to going head to head with former Justice League members, Batman and Robin will also have the extra headache of facing old villains like The Joker (Wataru Takagi) and Harley Quinn (Rie Kugimiya), who have become feudal lords with power and influence to take on the Caped Crusader and make his life a lot more difficult. Last but not least, the trailer for Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League makes it clear that the franchise's distinct animation style will be once again a standout in the adventure. The movie will become available both in the English dub and the original Japanese audio with subtitles.

'Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League' Will Have Bonus Features

Batman fans will also be happy to know that Warner Bros. is planning a two-movie digital edition to be released with Batman Ninja and Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League. As for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions, the company announced that they will come with bonus features that include a making of titled "Bringing Justice to Japan" and a behind-the-scenes look at the new movie's fighting choreography.

Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League is directed by Junpei Mizusaki and Shinki Takagi. The former helmed the first installment of the franchise, while the latter directed episodes from famous anime series like Ranma 1/2, Japan Skins 2020, and the 2004 anime movie Steamboy. The screenplay is written by Kazuki Nakashima, from Kill La Kill and the Kamen Rider franchise.

Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League glides into Digital on March 18. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions hit shelves on April 15. You can check out the trailer above (the Japanese audio version kicks in immediately after the English dub).