Batman Ninja is back, though instead of returning to Japan, the islands are being brought directly to Gotham City. A new trailer returns to the modern day with the Caped Crusader and his sidekick Robin as they face down a twisted version of their superhero allies known as the Yakuza League. Though the new takes on the Green Lantern, Aquaman, Flash, and Wonder Woman are the highlights of the sequel film, there's a greater evil at play behind it all - Ra's al Ghul. After taking down the Clown Prince of Crime on his trip to feudal Japan, it's up to Batman and his allies to stop the Demon's Head and the evil heroes before the city is overrun by assassins.

In the new footage, Gotham is facing the threat of a "Yakuza-storm warning" as gangsters drop from the sky and clash with the police. The situation calls not just for Batman and Robin, but for the previous Robins, Red Hood and Nightwing, to take to the streets to keep people safe. The cause of this literal rain of Yakuza members is that the islands of Japan have floated directly above Gotham in a seemingly impossible feat that spells disaster for everyone. To make matters worse, Batman and Robin are confronted by members of the Yakuza League, who are just as powerful as their Justice League counterparts. Ra's al Ghul sees the changes brought upon the world as a chance to control the criminal organizations of Japan and expand his League of Assassins into an entire nation. Fortunately for the Bat Family, they do have one new, critical ally in the Yakuza League's Wonder Woman, who joins them in defiance of the league's betrayal of their vow to "help the weak and fight the strong."

Returning to the modern day allows Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League to play around with some high-tech gadgets in the fight to save Gotham. Bruce employs a souped-up Batmobile for the occasion and even dons a massive mech suit to even the odds. It points to a very different, yet still action-packed approach to the new film after its sequel placed Batman in an environment where his billion-dollar arsenal isn't available. The same team that made 2018's Batman Ninja a success is back at the helm too, including director Junpei Mizusaki, writer Kazuki Nakashima, and the animation studio Kamikaze Douga, also known for their work on Star Wars: Visions, Sand Land, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

'Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League' Continues DC's Anime Push

Leading the Batman Ninja sequel cast as the Dark Knight is veteran voice actor Koichi Yamadera, who has a long resume in anime including Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, and Dragon Ball Super. Surrounding him are Yuki Kaji, Kengo Kawanishi, Daisuke Ono​​​​​​​, Akira Ishida​​​​​​​, Hochu Otsuka, Masaki Terasoma, Ayane Sakura, Akio Otsuka​​​​​​​, Nobuyuki Hiyama, Romi Park, and Kazuhiro Yamaji. An English cast has yet to be announced.

The sequel film is just the latest attempt from DC to tackle their iconic heroes through the medium of anime. Earlier this year saw the debut of Suicide Squad Isekai, which whisked Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, King Shark, and more off to a world of magic and monsters in a race against time before Amanda Waller executes them all with bomb collars. Though not a universal hit, it was hailed for delivering some of the most interesting depictions of characters seen time and again from The Suicide Squad onward. Between that series and the surprise success of the first Batman Ninja, this could just be the beginning of the superhero brand's push to present their iconic heroes in new, creative ways.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League premieres on digital and Blu-ray in 2025. Check out the new trailer in the player above.