The Big Picture Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League is a sequel to the 2018 animated film, Batman Ninja, set in a modern world with an alternate reality where the Justice League are now "Yakuza League."

The trailer was presented at Anime Expo, featuring a distinct Japanese anime art style, with Junpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi returning as directors.

The film's release date is yet to be announced, but Batman Ninja is available for digital purchase on Apple and Amazon.

Batman returns to Japan once more as the trailer for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League has finally come out. This is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 animated film, Batman Ninja, where Batman and all of Gotham were sent back to Feudal Japan. Now, it seems like the trailer will bring The Dark Knight to a more modern era.

The trailer was presented during this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles. In it, Batman (Koichi Yamadera) and Robin return to the modern world, but just like the events of the first film, something has changed. In this new alternate reality, the Justice League are what Robin dubs the "Yakuza League." The Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman have become leaders in their own clans and are now after Batman.

According to Anime News Network, the trailer wasn't the only thing that was revealed during the expo. Posters for the film and characters were also showcased, each having a strong and distinct Japanese anime art style.

Returning to direct Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League is Junpei Mizusaki (Star Wars: Visions, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures), the same director from the 2018 feature, and Shinji Takagi (Japan Sinks: 2020). Kamikaze Douga will also be returning to animate the film. Unfortunately, an official cast list for this sequel has yet to be released as Yamadera (Ghost in the Shell, Sword Art Online) is the only name attached to the project.

Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League isn't the only Batman project that will be released. Batman: Caped Crusader is an upcoming animated TV show that's scheduled to enter Prime Video this August. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves's The Batman sequel, starring Robert Pattinson, is said to begin production sometime next year.

What Is 'Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League' About?

2018's Batman Ninja is a DC Japanese superhero film about Batman going back in time, to find out that Joker and many of his adversaries became Feudal Lords. It's up to him and the rest of the Bat-Family, who were also transported in this historical time period to save Japan. Batman Ninja received a high critics score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an average audience score of 60 percent. Due to the film's success, a stageplay adaptation was produced, called Batman Ninja The Show, and was performed only in Japan throughout November 2021.

Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League has yet to announce a release date. Until then, you can watch Batman Ninja through digital purchases via Apple and Amazon. Unfortunately, it is not available to stream on any streaming platform. Stay tuned for more updates. You can watch the trailer for Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League above.