The refusal of Batman to kill serves as his defining personality trait, but there have been some situations where the Dark Knight has actually taken lives. Many of these are barely counted because they were written in the character's early days. Despite what some fans might try to tell you, The Killing Joke did not have Batman kill the Joker, according to the story's author. There has, so far, only been one canonical instance where Batman has taken a life at the cost of his own, in a fitting end to his story. The rarity of that moment makes it stand out, and having such a unique moral code also sets him apart from most other superheroes.

Yes, Batman Has Killed People Before

Close

For a character more than eighty years old, it's no surprise that the Batman we see today is nothing like the original comic version. With its obscure villains and older graphics, the Golden Age of the genre, and especially those from the 40s and 50s can feel strange to look back on, and Bruce Wayne is hardly any different. In that era, the no-kill rule had not yet been established, so the sight of the Dark Knight casually killing the villain of the week was relatively commonplace. Only in later decades was the idea questioned, with other characters like The Punisher in Marvel showing the dark side of what such a casual attitude towards death creates.

While there are few explicit examples of Batman killing in modern stories, one particular comic has sparked intense debate among fans for over thirty-five years now. At the climax of The Killing Joke, Batman sympathizes with Joker after learning his origin story but is left unable to rehabilitate him, and the pair share a laugh as the scene pans away. Due to the ambiguous nature of such an ending, fans have argued for years about what the panels were displaying, particularly whether Batman was placing his arms around the Joker in a genuine moment or was actually strangling him. While this theory does have its fans, creator Alan Moore has spoken out against it and declared that depicting murder was not his intention, although whether fans accept this interpretation is up to them.

The One Time Batman Used a Gun

One overlooked rule that Bruce also has made, unsurprisingly, is a refusal to ever use a gun following the murder of his parents, and it remains something he views as being inherently corrupt. Although there have been some cases of Batman killing people in his older incarnation and on film, there is only one canonical example of him using a gun with the explicit intention to kill. During Final Crisis, Bruce faces down against Darkseid alone when reality is on the brink of death and fires a Radion bullet in a “once in a lifetime exception” that critically wounds the overlord, thus giving Superman and Flash the chance to finish him off.

This decision, made in the face of certain death as Darkseid kills him with his infamous Omega beams, serves as a fitting ending for the character and allows him to die as a true hero. To defeat the living embodiment of evil, Bruce turned what he saw as the greatest source of evil back upon itself, even at the cost of his own life. It's generally true that Batman is his own worst enemy when it comes to morality, and his rules are so strict because he knows he cannot stop once he crosses that line, but this was the one case where it truly felt warranted.

Having a ‘No Kill’ Rule Makes Batman Unique

Despite these exceptions, the idea of Batman killing people remains rare at best, and for good reason. While fans like Snyder might argue that Batman being forced to kill in some situations adds to the realism, it also creates an interesting ethical dilemma for Bruce as a person. Stories like Injustice: Gods Among Us and The Killing Joke have both explored the cost of allowing his villains to live in a world where they cannot be contained. For almost nine whole decades, the debate has raged on about whether his one rule is the right decision, and it has allowed his character to stand out in a whole world of superheroes.

Batman is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max