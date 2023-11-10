The Big Picture The Batman Funko Pop! figure from Funko Pop! Heroes is a cute and affordable addition for collectors and DC fans, with a cool navy blue bat suit and a touch of yellow.

The figure is based on Batman One Million, a hero from the future who fights government oppression and carries on the Batman legacy in a galaxy dominated by criminals and a tyrannical government.

DC One Million is a crossover event that explores a future set in the 853rd century, where the Justice League of America interacts with their successors, the Justice Legion Alpha, to face off against various threats. Batman One Million is a part of this future Justice League and faces unique challenges and villains.

If things have been too dark for you lately, maybe that’s the universe’s way of telling you to become Batman. Not as rich? No worries. Try the Batman Vinyl Figure from Funko Pop! Heroes collection which just comes for $14.99 a figure. It’s neat, the cape’s fall is to die for, and it’s the cutest Batman you’ll ever see. The Target-exclusive, Friday Funko Pop! Batman 1000000 is set in the distant future of the year, and the fight against crime and corruption still rages across the galaxy but is now dominated by criminals and a tyrannical government.

It's in this setting that a new hero rises, a boy inspired by the tragic loss of his parents to fight government oppression, ready to carry on the Batman legacy. The figure is approximately 4 inches tall and made out of vinyl. The color of the bat suit is navy blue, with a grey collar, and a signature touch of yellow that makes it look too cool! The figure comes in a signature windowed box with a target-exclusive stamp.

The Batman Funko Pop! is a perfect addition for collectors, DC fans, and especially those who are familiar with the DC One Million crossover event. For those who don’t know — Batman 1000000 possesses an incredibly high IQ and is almost the Tony Stark of DC. He’s an expert in telepathic martial arts, serves as the warden of Pluto, and operates in a futuristic setting.

What is DC One Million?

Close

DC One Million is a crossover event that took place in 1998 across various DC Comics series. This event, envisioned by writer Grant Morrison, explores a future set in the 853rd century, precisely in the year 85,271 AD, which is the supposed date when DC Comics would publish its one-millionth issue if it had maintained a regular monthly schedule since its inception.

The storyline involves the Justice League of America from the contemporary period interacting with their successors, the Justice Legion Alpha, from the far future. Key characters include futuristic versions of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and other iconic heroes. The plot revolves around a grand, galaxy-spanning narrative where the heroes from both eras face off against a variety of threats, including an ancient evil from Superman's past.

Batman One Million, similarly, is a part of the Justice Legion Alpha, the future equivalent of the Justice League. He is a product of the original Batman's training methods and philosophies passed down through generations but uses futuristic and advanced means to get things done. In some ways, his challenges and villains are harder and different than those of the present-day Batman.

So that’s how exclusive and rare this Funko is. While its resale value may not be too high as of yet, it could be in the future when there are more film and TV adaptations of this variant. Check out the Batman 1000000 Funko Pop! in the pictures above and order it here.

The Batman Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Zoe Kravitz Rating PG-13 Runtime 176 minutes Genres Superhero, Action, Crime, Thriller Studio Warner Bros. Writers Peter Craig, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Matt Reeves

