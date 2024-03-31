The Big Picture James Gunn calls the rumors of Boyd Holbrook being cast as Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II "fake."

Director Matt Reeves has not confirmed any casting choices for the film, which is expected to premiere in 2026.

The delay in production means no story details have been released, but fans can expect to see more of Gotham's gritty criminal underground when Robert Pattinson returns as The Dark Knight.

We’re a long way out from the release of The Batman Part II. The highly anticipated sequel from director Matt Reeves which'll see star Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl once again, isn’t lighting the bat signal until 2026. There have been a lot of rumors about which DC characters and villains will appear in Part II. One of those heavily rumored is Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. However, Co-Head of DC Studios James Gunn has debunked the recent casting rumor surrounding the famous Batman ally turned enemy.

Unconfirmed reports were making the rounds earlier this month stating that Indiana Jones and Logan star Boyd Holbrook had been cast as Harvey Dent. When a fan asked for confirmation on Threads from Gunn, The Suicide Squad director had a blunt one-word response, “Fake.” This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but it's another great example of why you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet. Especially since there have been no story details released for Part II yet.

The film doesn’t even start shooting until later this year and was recently delayed from October 2025 to October 2026 following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There have been a few characters rumored to have been considered for the sequel, like Clayface and the previously mentioned Harvey Dent. The latter is almost a surefire bet, given his status as District Attorney, which is a great gateway to further explore the corruption of Gotham and the dark tone Reeves set up in the original crime novel-like interpretation of Batman’s lore.

Harvey “Two-Face” Dent

Harvey Dent is one of Batman’s strongest characters. Often depicted as Bruce Wayne’s best friend and Gotham’s “White Knight,” he’s been the perfect tragedy to critique this DC hero’s flawed code. Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart famously portrayed the character in Batman Forever and The Dark Knight respectively, while the two-part episode “Two-Face” was one of the most beloved stories of Batman: The Animated Series.

Harvey Dent is up there with The Joker in terms of popularity regarding DC villains, so it would be a no-brainer for Reeves to use him in this universe. The Batman offered a more grounded, street-level take on the character. You can’t get more street-level than Harvey’s war on crime and his eventual rise as one of Gotham’s deadliest gang leaders. Colin Farrell’s Penguin is set to take over Gotham this year in his self-titled Max spin-off series in Carmine Falcone’s absence. This may leave the door open for Harvey Dent’s introduction in Part II.

When Does ‘The Batman Part II’ release?

The Batman Part II is set to release on October 2, 2026. While we wait to see if Harvey Dent does appear in the film and who will play him, you can currently stream The Batman on Max. You can watch the trailer below.

The Batman 7 10 When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning.

