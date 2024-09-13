Theater lovers are all about the experience and there’s no better way to fully embrace and become one with a movie than seeing it in IMAX. This year alone, titles like Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien: Romulus have transported viewers to completely different universes, allowing us to not just watch the story but step into the whole book. In 2022, Matt Reeves entered Gotham City and left his mark on the DC universe with The Batman. Delivering an all-encompassing experience, Reeves filmed the movie with IMAX cameras, knowing that he wanted audiences to really feel the chaos and dissolution.

With the next installment in the hopeful trilogy, The Batman: Part Two, expected to begin filming next year, fans are now wondering if Reeves plans to shoot with IMAX cameras again or pivot his plan. During a chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Reeves opened up about the possibility and shared more about his vision for the next two movies. When asked if he plans to film in the premium format, Reeves said:

“I don't know yet. I don't know. The hard thing about it is that I love anamorphic and what it does stylistically in what we're doing. I think that the movie is great in the IMAX format, the question is would we actually shoot— I mean, presentation, The Batman in IMAX presentation and also in Dolby Vision is a great experience, and it's definitely meant to be seen on the big screen. And I guess the question is would we go to the IMAX spherical, and that whole format, and I think...I don't know. To be honest with you, it’s tough for me only because I am so drawn to the anamorphic aesthetic for what we're doing."

Matt Reeves Doesn’t Want To Cage Himself In

Even though he’s feeling the vibes of the anamorphic aesthetic, Reeves adds that he doesn’t necessarily want to keep it uniform the entire way through. Still several months out from production, the director has plenty of time to see how things fall into place and how pieces like casting will influence his final decision. He explained:

“But that's not to say that I only want to continue doing just what we're doing. We need to continue to grow. As the story evolves, I think aspects visually of the movie should change. But I also think it has to be part of the same DNA. When you look at classic trilogies, it’s not as if you go, ‘Well, that was just another format altogether,’ like I want it to feel of a piece. But I think the idea that you're trying to push yourself in other ways, if that opportunity presents itself in a way that doesn't feel self-conscious, then I would be open to that. As we go through explorations when we’re fully into prep, and we start casting all of that, we'll go through camera tests as we always do, and we'll look at all that again.”

