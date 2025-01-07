Matt Reeves has delivered new comments regarding the villain of The Batman: Part II. During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes, the filmmaker took some time to explain part of his creative process regarding the antagonist of the highly-anticipated sequel. There's been plenty of speculation online regarding who will be the villain of The Batman: Part II. The first installment saw the titular character going up against The Riddler (Paul Dano). When Horowitz mentioned rumors of Dr. Freeze as the main villain, he pressed Reeves for an update on whether they've determined who the Dark Knight will be facing in The Batman: Part II. Reeves responded with an emphatic "Yes, of course." When asked if it would be surprising for the audience he continued:

"I hope so. I think so, I think the story is a continuation in a certain way, and completely different in another. And it's going to show different sides of [Robert Pattinson]. I think it's going to be really exciting, it's going to be really cool."

When asked if he pays attention to the rumors about the film, Reeves brushed it off as casually as possible, saying:

"You kind of look at them casually and go 'Oh is that what they think now? Oh. Interesting. Okay.' You gotta put your head down and do what you do and try to do it as best as you can."

Not much is known about the premise of The Batman: Part II. Matt Reeves has been working on the development of the sequel for years, but it will take some time for Warner Bros. to allow the character to return to the big screen. The Batman: Part II was recently pushed back to October 1, 2027. The new adventure was originally scheduled to premiere this year, but multiple delays will keep audiences waiting a little bit longer for the return of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson).

The Batman earned $772 million at the global box office when it was released in theaters a couple of years ago. In a year that saw the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the first installment of the Batman franchise managed to stand out for a number of reasons. The success of The Batman allowed HBO to develop a television series centered around The Penguin (Colin Farrell). The spin-off was critically acclaimed, while it expanded a small corner of the universe introduced in the theatrical film.

The Cast of 'The Batman'

While Reeves isn't ready to reveal the villain for The Batman: Part II, the characters that were cast in the first movie have laid the groundwork for Bruce Wayne's next challenge. Zoë Kravitz was introduced as a new version of Catwoman. The dangerous vigilante formed a close relationship with Batman over the course of the first film. Andy Serkis was introduced as the latest version of Alfred Pennyworth, the friendly butler who has helped Bruce Wayne with his desire to free Gotham City from organized crime. It remains to be seen how these characters will affect the narrative of the sequel.

The Batman: Part II will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.