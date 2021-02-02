Here is a sentence that deserves to win some kind of award - acclaimed actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, No Time to Die) is set to voice Batman in Batman: The Audio Adventures, a comedic podcast from SNL’s Dennis McNicholas and HBO Max.

As reported by THR, Wright will portray the Dark Knight in an upcoming multi-episode narrative series coming to the streaming service sometime later this year. McNicholas, an SNL writer who also scripted Will Ferrell’s Land of the Lost and Tim Meadows’ The Ladies Man, will write and direct the series and produce alongside Angela Petrella and DCEU veteran Jon Berg. In addition to Wright portraying the iconic hero, Batman: The Audio Adventures features an impressive cast of comedians and comedic actors, including Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Paula Pell, Toby Huss, and McNicholas himself. I won't mince words, folks - that's a hell of a cast. (Let's hope Barinholtz is reprising his role as "Aggressive Prison Guard" from David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

DC recently struck a deal with Spotify to develop narrative podcast series featuring its stable of heroes, the first of which will be Batman Unburied from creator and executive producer David S. Goyer. However, The Audio Adventures is seperate from the Spotify deal, and is honestly the more interesting proposition, as I’ve gotten more than my fill of Goyer’s interpretation of the Dark Knight. And Wright’s rich, intense voice seems like a smart fit for the over-serious Batman, particularly in a comedy series. Now let’s do the big-screen version of this and get Wright or Jon Hamm to play the Caped Crusader in a Batman ‘66 movie, you cowards. For more Batman news, check out the latest on Zack Snyder's Justice League, including three new posters and the film's HBO Max release date.

Share Share Tweet Email

Miguel Ángel Silvestre on How Making '30 Coins' Meant Hearing "Not Enough! More Blood!" The delightful actor also reveals what he thinks the legacy of 'Sense8' might be.