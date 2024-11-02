Combining the intellect of Sherlock Holmes with intense action and the perfect amount of dramatic flair, Batman has been a pop culture mainstay since he first burst onto the scene in 1939. Since Batman '66, the Dark Knight has been a mainstay of the silver screen as well. There have been 13 theatrical Batman films (and counting), each with its own colorful cast of characters, set pieces, and classic quotes. From poignant lines such Michael Caine's "Why do we fall..." to the simplest yet most iconic "I'm Batman", the world's most popular superhero has littered pop culture with some of its most popular quotes.

Yet, for every hilarious Adam West quip or threatening Christian Bale line, some quotes from the Caped Crusader's films have not kept the same impact as when they first hit the audience's ears. Changes in culture, perception of the character, or even later released films have imbued many lines from Batman movies with new context which can make them false, out of character, or even downright cringy. With both The Batman Part II and a James Gunn-produced Batman and Robin film coming soon, viewers hope the Dark Knight's quotes lean toward iconic than regrettable.

10 “This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.” - The Joker (Heath Ledger)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight is often cited as not only the best Batman movie but as one of the best films of the 21st century. It is a worthy claim, and one that is bolstered heavily by Heath Ledger's instantly iconic performance as Batman's arch nemesis in The Joker. One of the most iconic villains of all time Ledger's Joker, is full of quotable lines ("Why so serious?" "Wanna know how I got these scars?"). This line, said whilst dangling upside down after being defeated by Christian Bale's Batman, stands out as one that lacks the character's humor or originality.

Batman and the Joker are often represented as opposing sides of the same coin, and this line attempts to draw that parallel, but as one of the more psychological superhero movies, The Dark Knight's central thesis is not that these characters are opposites, but that they are dangerously close to one another. As the Joker says later in the same monologue-- "Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push." As shown in The Dark Knight's corruption of Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) and then later driven home by future films such as Joker, the arch-villain views himself as not some opposing force to moral people such as Batman, but as those very people admitting who they truly are deep down.

9 "What killed the dinosaurs? THE ICE AGE!" - Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger)

'Batman and Robin' (1997)

One of the very reasons that Heath Ledger's Joker, and indeed Christopher Nolan's reinvention of Batman, was presented so gritty and grounded was because of lines like Mr. Freeze's here. While Joel Schumacher's fun, campy, and aloof approach to the Batman mythos had its moments, the absolute pun overload that was Batman and Robin seemed poorly aged the moment it hit theaters. "The Iceman cometh."; "Cool party."; "Chill, chill...kill"; etc. Arnold Schwarzenegger is having a five-course meal in the scenery as Mr. Freeze and it is never cool.

This ice age line, however, said by Mr. Freeze in the film's opening scene is by far the worst offender, as it isn't even a pun or joke, let alone clever. Adding to this frigid reception (sorry) was the fact that the character had recently been rejuvenated by the acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. After years on ice (sorry) Mr. Freeze was re-imagined as a tragic and relatable figure in an episode that won the series an Emmy. After this beautiful reinvention, seeing Mr. Freeze prance around on skates and spouting fun facts was quite a shock to audiences at the time and has only gotten less cool over the years (last one!).

Batman and Robin

Batman and Robin

Batman and Robin try to keep their relationship together even as they must stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing Gotham City. Release Date June 20, 1997 Director Joel Schumacher Cast George Clooney , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Chris O'Donnell , Uma Thurman Runtime 2h 5m

8 "Wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!" - Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton)

'Batman' (1989)

One of the most often quoted, memorable and catchiest lines from the instantly iconic 1989 Batman. "Let's get nuts!" has become a staple of Michael Keaton's version of the Dark Knight, so much that it was used to announce the characters dramatic return in The Flash. Like Flash, however, it is also rather confusing once you actually start to think about it. The classic line is said when Keaton as Bruce Wayne squares off against Jack Nicholson's Joker in the apartment of Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), and is said with such boisterousness, bravado, and genuine unpredictability that it comes off as rather out of character upon a rewatch.

Keaton's Batman persona is quippy, violent, and at times psychopathic in the way he takes down and even kills his enemies. His performance as Bruce Wayne, however, is buttoned up and reserved. This draws a clear contrast between the two identities and does a great job of showcasing Batman's double life, but it also makes one of the film's most iconic lines out of place and jarring. Given the Joker's status as the man who killed Bruce's parents in this timeline, this character break is likely meant to convey the Caped Crusader's worlds colliding in on one another. However, due to a lack of build up, it being the only moment like that in the film, and the speed at which Keaton switches gears, this famous line comes off more and more out of character with each viewing.

7 “This is why Superman works alone.” - Batman (George Clooney)

'Batman and Robin' (1997)

Long before connected universes and crossovers were common place events, let alone expected by fans, some of the best and most memorable Easter eggs in superhero films were lines like this that hinted at the idea of other heroes and worlds. Unfortunately, the very same reasons are lines like this or Spider-Man 2's coy reference to Dr. Strange became so memorable in the first place is the very reason that they don't work nearly as well today. The modern audience knows that Superman doesn't work alone. He works with Batman.

This change of perspective is a fun novelty that can be largely written off, however. What truly makes this line especially hard to hear nowadays is that it serves as a weird reminder of the fact that two Batmen of the 90s (Michael Keaton and this quote's speaker George Clooney) and the Superman of that era (Christopher Reeve) have been in the same film now. In 2023's The Flash, the two former actors appear, while Reeve is posthumously and ethically questionably recreated with artificial intelligence. The ethical debate of recreating the deceased with A.I. is now inextricably linked to Batman and Robin, and unfortunately taints what was, at the time, a mind-blowing reference to hear from the Dark Knight.

6 "I thought she was with you." - Batman (Ben Affleck)

'Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

One of the most memorable and well received parts of the mixed bag that was the DCEU was Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. For the first time ever, the third member of DC's iconic trinity appeared on the big screen, and for the most part her introduction in 2016's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was the highlight of the film, the lone blemish being this clunky attempt at Marvel-esque banter. The quick exchange between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) is meant to provide camaraderie between the two but raises both universe questions and tonal problems.

Given the fact that Dawn of Justice, and Batman in particular in that film, is incredibly dour and serious in tone, this line sticks out like an obvious attempt to copy hits like The Avengers. While Zack Snyder has drawn much ire for his handling of the DCEU, it is undeniable that he takes the characters within his films incredibly seriously and gave his DC films their own distinct flavor, which is what allows Wonder Woman's initial entrance to be as cool as it in the first place. This joking around between two characters who moments ago were attempting to kill each other is out of place in Batman V Superman and reeks of the mismatched tone that would come to dominate 2017's Justice League.

5 "That's not awfully PC. What about Batperson, or Batwoman?" - Batman (George Clooney)

'Batman and Robin' (1997)

Long before Leslie Grace's unfortunately failed chance to portray Batgirl, Alicia Silverstone brought the comic book favorite to life as Barbara Pennyworth (here Alfred's niece, rather than Jim Gordon's Daughter). Upon finding the Batsuit designed by her uncle Barbara dons the armored suit and dubs herself Batgirl, to which Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O'Donnel) make plenty of remarks, including the now cringy "That's not awfully PC. What about Batperson, or Batwoman?"

"...the line itself now comes off as dismissive of the issue, as it provides surface level criticism without the film actually addressing the underlying issue."

Ironically, meant as an attempt to update the subtle sexism of the superhero genre, the line itself now comes off as dismissive of the issue, as it provides surface level criticism without the film actually addressing the underlying issue. Outside this line, Batman and Robin is indulgent in female characteristics, especially revolving around its use of the seductress Poison Ivy (played here by Uma Thurman), whom Batgirl squares off against in the stereotypical fashion in the finale. While at the time this line may have seemed like a step in the right direction, nowadays, audiences expect diversity to be addressed, and not simply lampshaded.

4 "So we'll hunt him, because he can take it." - James Gordon (Gary Oldman)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

This line is said as part of James Gordon's final speech at the end of The Dark Knight. The entire trilogy is filled with quotables and the speech this line is from, in particular, is extremely effective at boiling down the character of Batman to his essence. He is indeed the hero Gotham deserves, a silent protector who will take all the heat for Harvey Dent's (Aaron Eckhart) crimes and continue to protect the city of Gotham despite being hunted by it. It is a speech rightfully revered as one of the most powerful in recent memory.

Unfortunately, this quote and its message was quickly undercut when The Dark Knight Rises hit theaters in 2012 and revealed that... Batman couldn't take it. As the final chapter in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy explains, Bruce Wayne gave up the Batman persona nearly immediately following the end of The Dark Knight. This setup of a reclusive, depressed Bruce Wayne, does indeed give Batman a compelling starting point from which to rise, but it also completely undercuts the ending of the preceding film, and taints The Dark Knight upon rewatch. When viewers watch Batman stoicly ride away at the end of The Dark Knight it hurts to know that he is canonically going home to cry for the next 8 years.

3 "Holy Rusted Metal Batman!" - Robin (Chris O'Donnell)

'Batman Forever' (1995)

The first Batman film to include the boy wonder Robin (Chris O'Donnell) Joel Schumacher's first Batman film, Batman Forever is more reigned in than his second venture. Coming off as a healthy blend of Tim Burton's pulp atmosphere and the campy style of the Adam West series, this film has a unique feeling that may help future Batman films. This line, however, the most direct callback to that original series, is by far the film's weakest and goofiest moment. It's not the callback to Burt Ward's classic catchphrase that sinks this quote. However, it's Robin's immediate attempt to justify it. "The ground, it's all metal. It's full of holes. You know, hole-y," as he explains to Batman (Val Kilmer).

Much has been said of Shumacher's duology of Batman films, but one word that has nearly never been used to describe them is "ashamed". Had Batman Forever simply used the classic Robin quote, it would have been a goofy, but well-meaning callback to Batman's history. This sloppy attempt to justify it, however, makes the film seem unsure and ashamed of the direction it has taken. This line and the overall attempt to make the character of Robin older, cool, and edgy, shows doubt in embracing the more eccentric parts of Batman's mythos. It has only become worse with time as superhero movies continue to use humor and ironic jabs to hide their camp roots instead of embracing them.