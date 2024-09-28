The Tim Burton and Michael Keaton era of Batman may have only consisted of two films, in 1989 and 1992, but they're still hailed among the Caped Crusader's best stories to ever be put on the big screen. Now, thanks to a new sequel novel, that world is expanding to explore what happened in the time between the death of Jack Nicholson's Joker and the rise of Danny DeVito's Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman. Releasing just in time to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the character and the 35th anniversary of the Burton-Keaton team-up, Batman: Resurrection picks up as Gotham faces a new threat from evil forces organizing in the shadows in the wake of the Clown Prince of Crime's demise. Filled with fan-favorite characters like Selina Kyle, Vicki Vale, and Max Shreck, the novel hits store shelves on October 15.

Batman: Resurrection will follow a more reflective and existential Batman who wonders if he'll ever have a future beyond watching over Gotham. Though his greatest enemy is seemingly gone for good, The Joker's imprint on the city lives on through his remaining goons, villainous copycats, and greedy opportunists like Shreck drawn to a campaign of arson while victims of Smylex still recover in hospitals. Instead of finding closure as Alfred hoped, Batman is only further tied into the city's turmoil, forcing him to get involved as Bruce Wayne to help a charismatic scientist solve the health crisis. His obsession with saving Gotham, both in the shadows as Batman and in the light as Bruce, drives a wedge between him and Vicki, though that's only the beginning of his troubles.

Although the movie universe saw a definitive end to Nicholson's Joker, the description teases a world where maybe, by some miracle, the supervillain survived and returned to haunt Gotham for another day. Batman is haunted by nightmares after noticing some concerning details in Commissioner Gordon and Alexander Knox's investigations surrounding the clown's death. It's up to the world's greatest detective to determine if the Joker is still alive and pulling the strings behind the scenes or if there's another sinister hand guiding things forward. Unfortunately for Bats, he'll also be haunted by another member of his rogue's gallery that never made it into the Burton movies - Clayface. In an exclusive preview with Polygon, the book's author, John Jackson Miller, teased that Basil Karlo will be given a tragic arc that helps ground him in Burton's noir world, complete with some haunting body horror to boot:

"We do empower him here, but we empower him in a way that I think is consistent with what we saw on screen. In the Burtonverse, the Joker is evil, but everybody else is broken, everybody else has got something really wrong. There’s a tragic undertone to all of these characters’ lives. There’s even a tragic undertone to the Joker’s life, it’s just - he was a snake to begin with. And what happens is, in this particular microcosm, their angst gets played out on this gigantic level in this city. Batman is working his problems out, Catwoman is working her problems out... What we do with Karlo, I think I give him a tragic arc that I think fits in [and] feels right.”

'Batman: Resurrection' Is a Dream Come True for Its Author

Close

Miller is a New York Times bestselling author known primarily for his work set within beloved pop culture universes, from The Simpsons to Mass Effect, Iron Man, and Star Trek, among other things. He's perhaps best recognized for his various Star Wars novels including Star Wars: Kenobi, Star Wars: Knight Errant, and Star Wars: The Living Force, as well as Marvel's series of Star Wars: The Old Republic graphic novels. However, playing with the characters and world of Burton's Batman through Penguin Random House was a special privilege for him given his love for the character and especially the original film. Batman: Resurrection will kick off a duology that lets him finally explore the question he'd long asked about the movie - how was Gotham and everyone in it affected in the long run by the Joker's actions?

Batman: Resurrection is available to pre-order in hardcover now through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other major book retailers. Visit the official Penguin Random House website for more information about the novel and how to secure a copy. Catch up on where we last saw Batman in Batman (1989) streaming on Max in the US.

