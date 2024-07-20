The Big Picture Funko has released a Hot Topic exclusive Batman Returns Pop figure, showcasing the emotional finale of the Tim Burton sequel.

The detailed Pop features Batman tearing off his cowl to console Catwoman, capturing the darker themes of loneliness and sacrifice.

This unique Pop is part of Funko's 85th anniversary collection, celebrating the iconic Batman films and TV series over the years.

Batman is celebrating his historic 85th anniversary in 2024. DC has been honoring The Dark Knight with new physical media releases, apparel collections, and action figures. The latter of which included Funko. They’ve been doing the “Batusi” this year with their new Batman anniversary Pop set. Now, it features a fresh Batman Returns Pop.

The Hot Topic exclusive figure depicts the finale of the gothic Tim Burton sequel. This would be at the very end of Michael Keaton's Batman's battle between The Penguin, Catwoman and corrupt Businessman Max Shrek, where Batman rips off his mask to console his feelings with our favorite misguided cat burglar. While Funko has done an unmasked Keaton Pop in the past with his recent appearance in The Flash, this Pop is unique in the fact that the cowl was half haphazardly ripped off rather than removed. That means, just like in the film, the remains of the mask are still hugging the DC hero’s chin.

There’s also a ton of great detail throughout, like Batman’s angry expression and blood left behind by Catwoman’s deadly claws. Funko has given a lot of love to Burton’s original Batman film over the years, but this is the first time Keaton’s Caped Crusader is getting a Pop from its darker sequel. Because of that, his updated Batman Returns’ suit is finally getting the Funko treatment. He joins Catwoman and Penguin, who got Pops for Batman’s 80th anniversary in 2019. To date, Funko’s 85th anniversary collection has included figures from the 1989 film and Adam West’s classic Batman TV series.

A Bat and Cat Christmas



Batman Returns is often considered one of the black sheep in the franchise. It’s not as fondly remembered as its 89 counterpart, it's a much bleaker film in comparison and the more gruesome violence mixed with the depressing Christmas setting didn’t go over well with parents. McDonald’s restaurants didn’t appreciate that last part either. However, that’s why the last 30 plus years have been very kind to this equally creative and demented sequel. This is a Burton film through and through, more so than his first Batman adventure. Also, while Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman were always praised, the themes at the center of their love story have started to get the recognition they deserve.

Batman Returns is an alternative Christmas tale exploring the loneliness that is brought on by the holiday season, which only further emphasizes the tragedy surrounding the sacrifices a hero like Batman has to make. He sees his reflection in Selena Kyle, wanting to help her. Yet, in the end, she’s too clouded by revenge to ever be the spark of romance Bruce needs to ever change his own path. This Funko Pop is an emotional reminder of that.

Both Burton Batman films, including Batman Returns, are currently streaming for free on Tubi. Before your next Bat-marathon, you can order Hot Topic’s exclusive Batman Returns unmasked Funko Pop on their website for $15.90 USD.

Batman Returns 9 10

While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself the Penguin wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman, a female employee of the latter becomes the Catwoman with her own vendetta. Release Date June 19, 1992 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Danny DeVito , Michelle Pfeiffer Christopher Walken , Michael Gough , Michael Murphy Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Daniel Waters , Sam Hamm Studio Warner Bros. Tagline The The Bat, the Cat, the Penguin Expand

Watch on Max