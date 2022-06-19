Batman has the greatest rogue’s gallery out of any comic book superhero. However, his greatest enemy has always been the same: Gotham City itself. The site of his parent’s murder can never truly be saved. It’s a city that breeds desperation, and forces its citizens to embrace their inner darkness. Batman is ultimately fighting a losing battle. Even if a temporary villain can be thwarted, Gotham will never truly escape from the cycle of violence.

Tim Burton’s Batman Returns may not be the best “Batman” movie, but it's the best film about Gotham City. Batman (Michael Keaton), Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), and the Penguin (Danny DeVito) all reveal their disturbed alternate personalities as a result of the trauma that the city has inflicted upon them. Bruce’s parents were gunned down in an alley, Selina Kyle becomes a femme fatale after she’s abused at work, and Oswald Cobblepot decides to become the monster that society has deemed him to be. They’re brought up in an environment of hate and fear, and the status quo remains the same because of the city’s corrupt politicians.

RELATED: How to Watch Batman Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Image via Warner Bros.

Burton personifies the ugly nature of politics in Batman Returns with the character of Max Shreck (Christopher Walken.) A businessman with significant political influence, Shreck has learned that anything that he desires can be bought and bargained for. While The Penguin and Catwoman are noir villains within an eccentric comic book movie, Shreck represents the all-too familiar evil of political indifference.

Unlike the other villains, Shrek was an original character created specifically for the film. Screenwriter David Walters had originally intended to use Harvey Dent, who could be scarred at the end of the film in order to set up another sequel. However, having a completely new character didn’t give viewers any expectations on his fate. There's something tragic that drives all of Batman’s comic book villains, but Shrek isn’t a victim. In fact, it’s his actions that set the entire film in motion.

Shreck is determined to construct a profitable new power plant in Gotham. People on the streets are suffering and violent crime is rising, but Shreck still wants to reap the city of its resources. We see Bruce show a rare sign of heroism in public when he supports the Mayor’s veto of Shreck’s proposal. Shreck is infuriated. If Gotham has taught him anything, it's the art of escalation. He is kidnapped by the Penguin’s cronies, who intend to blackmail him for his illegal activities. Shrek manages to use this to his advantage; by promoting the Penguin as a hero and launching his mayoral campaign, he will have free reign to build his planet.

Image via Warner Bros.

Shreck recognizes the pain that is beneath The Penguin’s threats. At his heart, Cobblepot is still a scared child, who was abandoned by his parents. Instead of reasoning with Cobblepot and taking pity on him, Shreck allows The Penguin to learn the wrong lessons about being a hero. He orchestrates a deception for The Penguin to “rescue” the Mayor’s baby. The Penguin was once an infant who was abused; Shreck teaches him to become the same thing he’s living in fear of. Later on in the film, The Penguin’s plan to kill all of Gotham’s first born sons stems from Shreck’s teachings.

Shreck’s cycle of abuse extends to Selina. A novice, overworked secretary, Selina only discovers Shrek’s criminal history by accident. Shrek isn’t afraid to cover up another crime, and cruelly pushes Selina out of a window. This sparks her desire for vengeance. Burton makes it clear that even before Shreck attempts to kill Selina, his treatment of her was never acceptable. Selina’s hard work is taken advantage of, and Shreck only acknowledges her when she becomes Catwoman. What sort of lesson does that leave her to heed?

It’s also clear that this isn’t new behavior for Shreck. Take his relationship with his son, for example. Chip (Andrew Bryniarski) is completely devoted to defending his father’s “good name.” He helps Shrek hide the Red Criminal Gang’s activities. Although Shreck promises that the power plant is intended for him to inherit, Chip doesn’t flinch about stepping in front of his father to protect him when The Penguin’s goons attack Gotham Plaza. This unflinching loyalty suggests that Chip was raised as an extension of his father’s ego.

Image via Warner Bros.

The only time in which Shreck appears to be even remotely sympathetic is when he offers to give up himself to the Penguin to save Chip. It almost makes him even more detestable; Shreck somehow thinks that he’s the hero in his own story. Shreck dies as a result of an attempt to kill Selina. Even then, Selina is not truly “saved.” She’s just learned what type of person she needs to become in order to survive in a city run by men like Max.

Even though he’s not inspired by the comics, Shreck is still an amusingly eccentric character. Walken hams it up delivering iconic lines like “Bruce Wayne, why are you dressed up like Batman?” Anytime you cast Walken in a role, you know you’re going to get some eccentricity. However, this doesn’t diminish Shreck’s menace; Burton was actually concerned that Walken would be too scary for younger viewers.

It’s no coincidence that Max Shreck shares his name with the iconic German actor that starred as Count Orlock in the 1922 expressionist horror film Nosferatu. Orlock is a gothic villain, whose brutal stalking of Wisborg’s population thrusts the city into a state of fear and panic. It’s easy to see how this inspired Walken’s depiction; Shreck remains in the shadows, preying upon the weak. His casual cruelty represents what Gotham is, what it has become, and what it will always be.