In the summer of 1992, years of pleading and cajoling had finally brought reluctant director, Tim Burton, back for the sequel to 1989’s mega-hit, Batman. Warners upped the budget and granted their filmmaker "carte blanche" in creating the movie, anticipating another smash. What they got was Batman Returns – still a moneymaker, but a significant comedown from 1989, and a film scorned by parents’ groups and merchandising partners. The response so unnerved Warners that, when Burton merely entertained the idea of doing a third Batman, they were quick to dissuade him from inflicting any more damage on the youth of America – and more importantly, their franchise. Screenwriter Daniel Waters was told by a friend that Batman Returns was “a great movie for people who don’t like Batman.” That seems harsh to me; if only by coincidence, the film does reflect elements of the comics throughout their history. Plenty of Batman fans like the flick, too. It might be more accurate to say that Batman Returns is a great movie for people who don’t like blockbusters, or at least have become exhausted and cynical toward them. There have been other thrill ride films that subvert expectations or poke fun at the concept of tentpole movies, but Batman Returns goes so far as to be an anti-blockbuster.

“How so?” you may ask. Let’s start with the fact that this was a major summer release set at Christmas. In the streaming age, where nearly anything can be screened at any time, this may not seem such an oddity, but for 1992, to march into the summer with a movie drenched in fresh snow, strung in Christmas lights destined to be ravaged by the Red Triangle Circus Gang, was going well against the grain. The holiday isn’t central to the movie’s story, but it does impact on what happens. What other time of year would best exhibit the obscene power wielded by a department store owner turned industrialist like Max Shreck (Christopher Walken)? Or offer such a contrasting sentiment to the cruelty of the Penguin’s (Danny DeVito) parents when they toss their only child into the sewer? Batman Returns was the second of Tim Burton’s loose yuletide trilogy, and it’s the most bitter and divorced from the spirit of the season. Just what everyone’s looking for in their summer popcorn movie, right?

Image Via Warner Bros.

Add to that, all this subversive festive atmosphere enwraps a completely different Gotham City from 1989. It wasn’t unusual that Batman Returns wouldn’t be a direct continuation of Batman; until recently, many film series made each entry mostly or wholly self-contained. But James Bond always reported to the same office in MI6 headquarters, Indiana Jones came back to the same university, and sequels set in the same city would look it. Warner Bros. went to great expense to preserve the backlot Gotham sets at Pinewood Studios in London after Batman for any potential sequels.

Unfortunately for them, a large part of Burton’s reluctance stemmed from not wanting to repeat himself. He insisted on treating Batman Returns as a fresh start, even telling Waters, “Can we just pretend the first one doesn’t exist?” That meant bringing in new designers for a new take on Gotham. Gone was Anton Furst’s deliberately foreboding clash of architectural styles in grimy browns. Instead, production designer, Bo Welch, created a Gotham of blacks, blues, and metallic grays, with a deliberate caricature of New York’s Rockefeller Square and a more whimsical take on “generic, fascist, neoclassic architecture” as art director Tom Duffield put it.

Instead of a location shoot in England, Wayne Manor became a collection of sets and miniatures. Batman’s suit was redesigned in an Art Deco style to better match the new Gotham. All these changes, accentuated by snow and Christmas’s red and greens, gave Batman Returns simultaneously more blacks and more colors than its predecessor. It’s gorgeous to look at, but the only familiar design element audiences in 1992 would have had to hold onto was the Batmobile.

One carryover from Batman was that the designs reflect the characters. Gotham’s such a dark place because Batman (Michael Keaton) himself is such a dark guy. Selina Kyle’s washed-out pink apartment, with construction beams tearing through the walls and ceiling, visualizes her put-upon life. The Penguin’s political headquarters reflect his duplicity: bright and yuppie-staffed on the ground floor, dark and full of circus freaks upstairs. This expressionistic tendency went further than art direction, however. Batman Returns is a funhouse mirror, throwing reflections of various aspects of Bruce Wayne’s life back at him.

The Penguin represents the orphaned scion of a wealthy family; Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), the damaged vigilante responding to a crime done to them; and Max Shreck, the influential businessman. Burton’s interpretation of Bruce Wayne was that he was “a person who’s completely fucked and doesn’t know what he's doing. He’s got good impulses, but he’s not integrated”; the problem with Bruce’s counterparts is that, except for Catwoman on certain occasions, they have bad impulses. Batman’s part in the film, then, is “not about some kind of hero who is saving the city from blah-blah-blah,” but about responding to these different facets of himself, sometimes with conflicting emotions, and struggling to keep them under control. The villains reflecting the hero, and Batman’s psychological damage, are longstanding elements of the character in comics.

Image Via Warner Bros.

They aren’t the elements typically brought to the forefront, however. Comic fans, then and now, are far more likely to expect the Dark Knight Detective with martial arts prowess, not the manic-depressive would-be do-gooder. And most people going into a superhero movie expect it to be about the hero saving the day. They expect the hero to have a plot, an arc. Neither Burton Batman movie offers that. Batman explores who Bruce Wayne is and how he got that way, but it isn’t the story of him becoming a hero or growing as a character; he’s taken as he is. Batman Returns makes Bruce into a purely reactionary character. The one innovation from the first movie is that Bruce ends up in the situation Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) was in relation to him: attracted to Selina Kyle and longing for a closer bond with someone too damaged to offer that.

A common charge against Burton’s whole take on Batman is that he seemed more interested in the villains. “That’s not true,” Burton flatly told Mark Salisbury for the book Burton on Burton, and remarked elsewhere that people demanding more screentime for the hero “were missing the point of the character of Batman…this guy wants to remain as hidden as possible, and in the shadows as possible, and unrevealing about himself as possible.” Waters' first take on Batman was to write him as a burnt-out cynic, vocally disdainful of the foolish masses he felt compelled to defend. Burton and Michael Keaton preferred to play him as the well-meaning orphan putting on theatrics, and Keaton personally took a red pen to the script to bring all his dialogue – particularly when he was in the suit – to the bare minimum. It was a very personal approach to the character, one Waters eventually came around to. “That gives him more power when he does show up,” the writer said about Batman’s restricted screen time and dialogue. But how often is respecting a character’s desire for privacy a consideration in determining when he's in shot?

Image Via Warner Bros.

There’s no such restraint with Catwoman or the Penguin. The latter became, for all intents and purposes, an original character compared to the comics’ Penguin, a figure Burton could never understand. His inclusion was one of Warner Bros.'s only mandates, and with three “animal people” providing strong totemic imagery, Burton and Waters took the Penguin in a more feral direction. The result: a deformed baby thrown into the sewers, found by zoo penguins, raised by a criminal group fronting as a circus, and determined to take revenge on Gotham by drowning the first-born sons of a new generation (a plot point added by script doctor Wesley Strick). His tragic origins and his manipulation at the hands of Max Shreck demand sympathy, but his perpetually nasty demeanor and disgusting habits, and sexual appetites are repellent. Even now, when comic book movies and action films are more open to nuanced and sympathetic villains, the Penguin would be out of place, if only for the green-black bile he spews for no reason except that he’s a nasty little guy.

As for Catwoman: she was the reason to take the job as far as Dan Waters was concerned. Waters found the incarnation of Catwoman from the 90s unsatisfying and crafted his own identity for her, an oppressed woman set wild upon Gotham when pushed too far. While still broadly fulfilling the character’s original role as a female counterpoint to Batman, Waters’ Catwoman was more layered, more disturbed – and more sexual, an aspect Burton latched onto. “[Burton] saw Catwoman and Batman as basically dominatrix people who get dressed up and wear costumes and get into some kinky shit,” Waters claimed. There isn’t all that much action in Batman Returns – another left-field choice for what was meant to be a summer action movie – but a fair portion of the fight scenes are given over to Bat vs. Cat duels that ooze violent sexual tension. It’s that element, in Waters’ opinion, that most alienated audiences of 1992: “It’s not the ‘Dark,’ it’s the ‘pervy’ that bothers the Muggles.”

At the end of the day, Warners only had themselves to blame for getting such a movie; they insisted on bringing Burton back even when he made it clear he wasn’t going to give them a straightforward sequel to Batman. Except for maybe Gremlins 2: The New Batch, I don’t know of any sequel where a director was allowed to make such a personal and idiosyncratic movie, defying all expectations of what a blockbuster should be. No director with such a vision would get that latitude in a major franchise today, and no film so heedless of genre demands would get approved. And the major movie landscape is all the poorer for it.

