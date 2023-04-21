How much do you know about Batman? McFarlane Toys is ready to test that knowledge with a new collectible Riddler Puzzle Box that'll require fans to become the world's greatest detectives. Created by the master of puzzles himself Edward Nygma, the box offers four complex puzzles full of nods to the history of the Caped Crusader that require a little digging in order to crack. While there's no pressure to save the day by solving the box, the prize is worth the effort as the box contains a collectible full-size Batarang.

The specific puzzles adorn the outside of the box which has been stylized with distressed deco and faux metal finishes to fit the Riddler's twisted designs. Inside are a number of paper clues from the iconic villain, most recently portrayed by Paul Dano in Matt Reeves's The Batman, that will help players solve the box and nab their own Batarang. The description notes that the clues will contain references back to the franchise and especially the Bat-Family itself including Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl. There's also a "special call-out to Batman's first appearance" that will ask viewers to go way back to the origins of The Dark Knight in order to answer it. In terms of size, the box is a perfect cube at 5 inches wide, tall, and long.

In order to give a better look at everything that goes into the box, McFarlane also shared a short video trailer of the box being packed with various clues. Opening the top reveals a set of mysterious clues printed on the lid along with a headline clipping from The Gotham City Gazette, business cards and information from Wayne Enterprises, and a little note from the Riddler himself. The metal Batarang is split into three separate pieces that will seemingly be acquired throughout the process of unlocking all the secrets of the box.

RELATED: Clint Eastwood Almost Played Batman in This Unreleased Film

When Can Fans Get Their Hands on The Riddle Puzzle Box?

It's a good time to be a fan of the big, black bat considering everything that's on the way from DC. This year will see Michael Keaton return to the role of Batman when he joins Ezra Miller for The Flash, a moment McFarlane previously commemorated with a pair of statues in anticipation of the film. Outside the main DCU timeline, footage is starting to roll out for Colin Farrell's return as The Penguin which will likely release on HBO Max next year and pave the way for Reeves's The Batman - Part II. There's also Batman: Caped Crusader, the spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series which was picked up for a two-season order by Prime Video just last month.

McFarlane Toys' Riddle Puzzle Box by Edward Nygma looks to be a unique and fitting piece of the Batman puzzle for any fans eager to test their detective skills. It's currently available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with a release planned for sometime in May. Check out the demonstration video below.