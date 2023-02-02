'The Brave and the Bold': Plot, Characters, and Everything We Know so Far About the Batman and Robin Film

DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally revealed their roadmap to the new DC Universe. While we still have significant releases on the docket, such as Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman: Lost Kingdom, we know what the first chapter of our new DC timeline will be.

Simply titled ''Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters," this new era of DC films will focus on re-establishing the DC Universe with new interpretations of their iconic characters. We will focus on a new movie, The Brave and the Bold, a Batman film set in the new DC continuity. This new Batman franchise will have Bruce Wayne don the cape and cowl again, but he’s not alone this time. He will fight crime with his son, Damian Wayne, by his side. Here’s everything you need to know about the new film starring Batman and Robin.

Image via DC Comics

What Is The Brave and the Bold in DC Comics?

The Brave and The Bold was a concept created in 1955. The comic was originally an anthology series and later evolved into a Batman team-up book. Batman would be the central character and would often collaborate with other heroes. The Dark Knight is often teaming up with his fellow DC heroes; notably, he and Superman have a series titled World’s Finest, where they often work together. Then there’s the Justice League and the Outsiders, a more extensive cast of characters with more powerful threats.

As of now, there is yet to be a word on whether The Brave and the Bold will adapt any specific storylines or even the concept of a team-up. The name may be unrelated to its comic book origins, much like Avengers: Age of Ultron had nothing in common with its comic book counterpart.

Will Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck Be Playing Batman in The Brave and the Bold?

Image via Warner Bros.

The short answer is no. As James Gunn said when announcing the DCU slate, Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, led by Robert Pattinson, will remain its own separate thing as a DC Elseworlds title, and Pattinson will reprise the role in a sequel separate from The Brave and the Bold. Ben Affleck, who played an older version of the caped crusader in the DCEU, will also not be returning to don the cowl, and while he has talked with Gunn and Safran to direct a potential DC project, he won't be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. Instead, another actor, who is yet to be announced, will be playing the role. With the story revolving around Damian Wayne, it is safe to assume it'll be an actor more in Affleck's age range than Pattinson's.

Will Brave and The Bold Be Adapting Any Comic Book Stories?

Gunn went on record saying:

“[The film will be] based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

Comic book legend Grant Morrison wrote arguably the most influential Batman run in the character’s 80-year history. Gunn will focus on the Batman & Son storyline, where Bruce first learns of his son with Talia al Ghul.

This is a Batman who has been around for a while—working with the Justice League and his various sidekicks for many years. He’s in the prime of his career, and that’s something we haven’t seen on screen in nearly 30 years. With Pattinson’s Batman at the beginning of his journey, and Ben Affleck’s nearing his end, this gives us a completely different take. Audiences will finally see Batman at his peak. The introduction to Damian Wayne marks a new beginning for Batman’s story.

Who Is Damian Wayne?

Image via Warner Bros

Damian Wayne is the grandson of the Demon, Ra’s al Ghul, and the heir to the League of Assassins. He’s a 10-year-old ninja and inherits the best (and often worst) traits of his mother, Talia al Ghul, and father, Bruce Wayne. Damian was first introduced in Batman: Son of the Demon in 1987 and took on the mantle of Robin in Batman #657 in 2006.

Damian is arrogant, temperamental, and usually goes too far when fighting villains. He’s the fifth character to take on the mantle of Robin, initially taking on the mantle when Dick Grayson (the first Robin) took over as Batman.

James Gunn describes him as:

“Batman's actual son, who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin…”

Damian not only causes conflict with his father but the rest of the Bat-Famiy.

What Is the Bat Family?

Image via HBO Max

The Bat-Family is a concept that has been a core part of Batman’s history since 1940 (the debut of Robin.) To the general public, Batman works alone. He’s a silent hero who terrorizes criminals in the night, but that’s not always the case. Oftentimes, Batman is working with others. Notably Superman and Wonder Woman, but also his apprentices and his children.

Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Stephanie Brown have all held the title of Robin before Damian Wayne. Batman took in each teen hero for a variety of reasons, but most of them share one thing in common with the Caped Crusader, they’re orphans. Bruce has a soft spot for troubled youth and is often taking in strays who need guidance.

This softer side of Batman has never been fully explored in film before so seeing not only the Robins but also Barbara Gordon and Cassandra Cain as Batgirl(s) on screen would be a much-needed change. Peter Safran confirmed the existence of the larger family in The Brave and the Bold, saying:

“It's going to feature other members of the extended bat family. Just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long.”

Who Are the Al Ghuls?

Image via Warner Bros.

No villains have been confirmed for Brave and the Bold, but knowing that the film is based on Grant Morrison’s Batman and Son, we can assume we’ll be reintroduced to the al Ghuls. In the comics, Talia and her assassins come to Gotham to introduce Bruce to his 10-year-old son. Talia is still very much at odds with Batman, so the League of Assassins may still be the antagonist of the film.

We have previously seen Ra’s and Talia in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson) was the main villain in Batman Begins, while Talia (Marion Cotillard) was an antagonist/love interest in The Dark Knight Rises. The al Ghuls are typically more fantastical than they were in Nolan’s grounded portrayal. If they are major players in this film, expect to see the magical properties of the Lazarus pits, immortals, and master assassins.