DC fans will finally get their wish for a Robin story under James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DCU. While unveiling their sprawling plans for the cinematic universe under their guidance, the creatives spoke about The Brave and the Bold, the film that will kick off their iteration of Batman. Matt Reeves will still get his corner of the DCU with his The Batman films, but Gunn and Safran have their own plans for how the Caped Crusader will fit into the larger extended universe. Namely, their plans involve a Robin, specifically Damian Wayne who will be the focal point of their introductory Batman film.

The Brave and the Bold will be based heavily on the iconic Batman comic run by Grant Morrison. Morrison's series introduced Batman's actual son whom he had with Talia al Ghul. The film is described as an unusual father and son story as Batman is reintroduced to his son part way through his life. Gunn elaborates on the character, adding that he's lived a life of crime without his father and this will be his story about reuniting with his father. He explains:

"This is the introduction of the DCUs Batman. It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck. We're working, you know, with Robert on Batman 2. And in dealing with that with Matt Reeves. I am working with Ben Affleck who really wants to be—has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together, and he really wants to direct one of our projects, and we're excited for him doing that. But this is a story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son, who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin, based on the Grant Morrison comic books run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

RELATED: Funko Unveils New Composite Batman and Superman Pop Figure

Safran Promises an Extended Bat Family Reunion With The Brave and the Bold

Damian likely won't be the only Robin to appear in The Brave and the Bold. Safran revealed that the Bat Family will finally get their due on the big screen with the feature. "And this is obviously a feature film," he added. "And it's going to feature other members of the extended bat family. Just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long." It sets up for a DC Batman that will finally include the likes of Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin, all of whom have been mostly relegated to animated series for their on-screen appearances.

Gunn and Safran's plan may work out for the best for DC in the long run. Their father-son take on Batman based on Morrison's work and centered on Damian Wayne would work well in Gunn's model of bringing in younger actors to take up the lead roles of his films. Not to mention, it's a take that simply hasn't been done on the big screen before, exposing audiences to a part of the Batman world they might otherwise never experience. Moreover, with Reeves' The Batman series still proceeding on the side, it leaves an option for fans who find the grittier, grounded take on the Caped Crusader more in their ballpark. Reeves was previously set to meet with Gunn and Safran on to discuss how they plan to continue the BatVerse parallel to the mainline DCU.

Find out more about everything DC announced today, from a new Superman movie to The Brave and the Bold.