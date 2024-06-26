The Big Picture Joseph Gordon-Levitt addresses the lack of a Robin spin-off from Nolan's Batman trilogy.

He highlights that Nolan never intended to make more movies after the trilogy.

Levitt has since focused on various projects, including voice roles in the Knives Out films and more.

One week ahead of the premiere of his next film, a Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star just provided a disappointing update on a highly requested spin-off. While speaking with Inverse to promote his upcoming film, Joseph Gordon-Levitt reflected on many of the roles he's played in his career, including his role as Blake in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Levitt plays a police detective who helps out Batman and, at the end of The Dark Knight Rises, is revealed to be Nolan's take on Robin, Batman's most famous sidekick. Batman fans have speculated for years that a Robin spin-off movie was surely coming after a reveal like that, and Levitt has just the answer:

"Nolan was making a trilogy. He never wanted to make any more movies. This was an ending to his trilogy. It's funny, we look back on it now with the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — everything is a sequel to a sequel to a sequel. But back in those olden days, doing a trilogy was a lot, and that was how it was thought of."

It's a fair point that there is probably quite a bit of "MCU expectations" baked into the thoughts that a Robin movie is something to look out for. While Levitt does get his moment at the end of the third film, many people seem to have forgotten that a moment doesn't always have to mean something outside its own context. It was great to see Levitt earn that recognition and have his name attached to a legendary comic book character like Robin, but not everything has to be a tease for something that's coming. Levitt seems to be at peace with putting his role in Nolan's Batman trilogy behind him, and sometimes — or most of the time — it's better to go out on a high note than try to milk something for more than it's worth.

What Has Joseph Gordon-Levitt Been Up to Lately?

In addition to Levitt's upcoming film with Eddie Murphy, he's also been extremely busy since starring in Nolan's Batman trilogy. He has had minor voice roles in both of the first two Knives Out films and, while not yet confirmed to cameo in Wake Up Dead Man, it's impossible to rule out him and Rian Johnson continuing their obvious trend. Gordon also led the R-rated action thriller 7500 in 2019, which was written and directed by Patrick Vollrath and can be streamed on Prime Video. He even has two Emmy wins to his name for Outstanding Creative Achievement and Innovation in Interactive Media, one for Create Together and the other for HitRECord on TV.

Based on Levitt's quotes, it seems fair to consider a Robin spin-off DOA. Stay tuned to Collider for all your film and TV needs and watch Levitt's final performance as Robin in The Dark Knight Rises, now streaming on Max.

