Filmmaker Matt Reeves broke into the DC Extended Universe with The Batman, and he now appears to be set to helm a slate of additional projects for DC Films focusing on adversaries of the Caped Crusader.

According to an exclusive report from THR documenting the next phase of DC Films, Reeves is working with the studio on expanding Batman's villains on the big screen, with multiple films reportedly in the works. While he is already executing producing a spinoff television series about The Penguin with Colin Farrell, THR reported that these projects will be feature-length adaptations examining Batman's Rogues Gallery. According to the report, these characters will be "both established and more obscure, with characters ranging from the Scarecrow to Clayface to Professor Pyg. All those projects are in the very early stages of gestation." No additional details on the films, such as potential castings or even how many there will be, were immediately available.

THR confirmed that Reeves was working with both writers and other directors on finalizing the projects. Notably, Reeves has a tendency to create films that are grounded and well-balanced, and adapting some of the rogue's gallery for theaters allows him to tell intricate stories about characters that the average fan may not be as familiar with. However, this will also give him the chance to explore some characters that have been previously seen on screen before, much as he did with The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Joker (Barry Keoghan) in The Batman. There may be some inclinations as to whom some of these more famous villains might be, as Reeves previously said that he would be interested in adapting Mr. Freeze in an upcoming project. "I think there's actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great," Reeves said of Mr. Freeze at the time. "I think to me what would be interesting would be to try and unwind the fantastical and see, well, how could that make sense here?"

Image Via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Barry Keoghan Originally Auditioned for The Riddler

DC Films and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery were clearly eager to work with Reeves once again following the success of The Batman, which grossed a strong $770 million when it was released this past March. The filmmaker seemingly confirmed his interest in returning to the director's chair over the summer when he signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., giving DC Films the first choice for any of Reeves' upcoming projects. Beyond this, Reeves was already slated to helm a sequel to The Batman, once again returning to direct Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit.

No potential release dates for any of these upcoming films have been revealed, given that Reeves, DC Films and Warner Bros. are still in the early stages of production. It seems, though, that things are starting to ramp up in Gotham. Collider's interview with Reeves about The Batman can be seen below: