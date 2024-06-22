The Big Picture Celebrate 85 years of Batman with exclusive Hot Wheels collector's edition sets showcasing the hero's iconic Batmobiles over the years.

Display your mini Batmobiles with protective shells and miniature figures of classic heroes and villains from each era for $50 USD.

Explore the future of Batman with upcoming DC projects, including The Batman: Part II, The Penguin spinoff, and a surprise anime sequel.

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner and Mattel has a few goodies in store for fans of the big black bat. Batman is celebrating his 85th anniversary since Bob Kane and Bill Finger first introduced the character in DC's Detective Comics #27 and the toy company is wishing the Caped Crusader a happy birthday with two new collector's edition sets that will be sold exclusively at the convention this July. Among them is a special Batmobile collection from Hot Wheels featuring a timeline of Batman's iconic vehicle based on its many on-screen appearances over the years.

The first car featured in the set throws it all the way back to 1966 when the Dark Knight made his first feature-length outing in Batman: The Movie starring the original dynamic duo of Adam West and Burt Ward. As iconic as it is campy, the black and red vehicle marked the beginning of the hero's long string of kitted-out cruisers, continuing in 1989 with the Chevy Impala-based model driven by Michael Keaton followed by a luxurious animated counterpart in Batman: The Animated Series and Val Kilmer's high-tech version featured in Batman Forever. Entering the 2000s, the set is rounded out with replicas of the high-horsepower model helmed by Christian Bale in 2005's Batman Begins and, most recently, Robert Pattinson's beefy Dodge Charger-inspired Batmobile from Matt Reeves's 2022 hit The Batman. Additionally, each car comes packed with a miniature figure on the side representing each of their respective drivers in their classic suits.

Built for display on your shelf, the box is kitted with a protective shell emblazoned with the bat signal to keep the cars safe in their respective parking spots. Each spot celebrates the various movies and series they represent too, with art featuring silhouettes of the Batmen and villains from each title, like Jack Nicholson's Joker, Jim Carrey's Riddler, and Colin Farrell's Penguin. This set will be available for purchase first at Mattel's SDCC booth for $50 USD before arriving on the Mattel Creations website.

Batman's Costumes Throughout the Ages Are on Display in New Little People Set

Close

For those more interested in the Batmen over their cars, however, Mattel is also bringing an adorable Little People set to the convention featuring six silver-screen Caped Crusaders from 1989 through 2022. While most of the previously mentioned films are also represented in the "I Am Batman" collection, three different iterations are also given a chance to shine, including one of Bruce Wayne's most acclaimed outings, The Dark Knight, and one of his most maligned, Batman & Robin. Instead of all traditional Batsuits, one figure also shows Batman in his Powered Batsuit from Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. All figures are contained in a box that further celebrates the billionaire superhero with an interior decorated to replicate the Batcave while the back shows each film's respective posters recreated with Little People figures. This set will similarly go for $50 USD.

While the toys celebrate the past of Batman, the future still holds plenty of promise. DC is currently working on two universes involving the character, with Reeves preparing The Batman: Part II and the Penguin spinoff series as Elseworlds titles while The Flash's Andy Muschietti crafts The Brave and the Bold as an entry to James Gunn and Peter Safran's cinematic universe. The latter title is still somewhat far off, but viewers can expect to see Farrell's villainous crime boss on Max this September in preparation for Pattinson's return as Batman in October 2026. Outside of the traditional titles, fans of the anime Batman Ninja can also look forward to a surprise sequel, as Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League was announced last month.

SDCC kicks off this year on July 25 and runs through July 28. However, both the Hot Wheels collector's edition Batmobile set and the collector's edition Little People set will be available at Mattel's booth exclusively a day earlier on July 24. Anyone not in attendance can expect to see them on the Mattel Creations website on July 25. Check out the collectibles in the gallery above.