Batman has been getting a ton of love from McFarlane Toys since the company got the DC license in 2020. Their seven-inch figures have been some of the best around and now their latest Batman figure is about to embark on a hazardous journey.

The Gold Label figure, a part of McFarlane’s Sketch series, is the Hazmat Suit Batman from “The New 52” era of DC. Specifically from "The Amazo Virus” storyline that started in the pages of Justice League #35 in 2014. That arc saw a plague created by Lex Luthor descend on the DC Universe. While there have been an endless number of Batman figures by McFarlane, this particular Dark Knight has such an impressive and unique design. This rare capeless figure has so much detail crammed into it. From all the straps holding it together or the tank on our favorite DC hero’s back, this is one of the more complex renditions of Batman the company has ever done.

This is not the first time McFarlane has done this Hazmat version of the character, but the black and white sketch aesthetic simply makes every last corner of the figure pop. Their previously released Batman: Hush Sketch figure also had the same luxury. The sketch versions of these iconic characters go a long way to further connect them to their comic book counterparts. Also, like all Gold Label figures, the piece comes with an art card, a card stand, and a base.

Batman Is Arguably More Popular Than Ever

Batman’s arguably hotter than ever thanks to the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The anticipation for The Batman Part II and James Gunn’s version of the character in DCU, has only added to that. However, the character's massive popularity can be perfectly reflected by just going down a local toy aisle. Just this year, McFarlane released figures for The Dark Knight, Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Hush, Batman: Knightfall, and Green Lantern Batman. Also, McFarlane’s ending 2023 with a bang with their line for Batman & Robin. It’s far from the best Batman movie ever made, but who can argue with a buildable Arnold Schwarzenegger?

While there seems to be an extravagant number of Batman action figures on toy shelves, the fact of the matter is that Batman sells, and interest in the character has only grown rapidly in recent years. Would it be nice to get figures of Grace Caroline Curry’s Mary Marvel from Shazam! or more obscure characters like Zatanna? Absolutely, but like every industry, money talks and the dollar signs point to more Batman figures in our futures. That’s not a bad thing, as McFarlane has been one of the best action figure makers over the decade.

You can now pre-order the Hazmat Suit Batman Sketch Edition Gold Label figure on McFarlane’s website now for $29.99 USD. It’s a McFarlane Toy Store Exclusive and is expected to ship in February. Until then, you can preview the figure below.

