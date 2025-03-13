The new DCU is about to break wide open with James Gunn's Superman releasing later this year. That being said, DC’s most popular hero is still Batman. The Dark Knight hasn't been cast in the new shared universe yet. This has only caused fans to speculate about who could possibly put on the cowl next. That's all the while we anxiously wait for Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II to start filming. However, if you're craving some new live-action Batman material, you'll find it in the most unlikely of places, as State Farm just released a humorous commercial starring Jason Bateman (Carry-On).

Now Bateman isn't playing The Caped Crusader. He's actually a new vigilante named “Bateman” trying his best to protect the streets of Gotham against Batman’s best wishes. The extended commercial, titled “Batman vs. Bateman”, sees the actor taking on popular DC villains like The Joker, The Riddler, Two-Face, Catwoman and Poison Ivy. Alongside Bateman, the cast includes Sza, Kai Cenat and Jordan Howlett, aka Jordan the Stallion, as Commissioner James Gordon. Also, of course, you wouldn't have a State Farm ad without Jake, played by Kevin Miles. He can be seen helping Batman on his quest for vengeance. Bateman, on the other hand, is having trouble getting around on his scooter and setting off booby traps.

The Dark Knight Returns to the Big Screen