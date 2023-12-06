The Big Picture McFarlane Toys adds six new retro DC Super Powers figures, bringing nostalgia from the 80s and introducing characters from the comics to a new generation of fans.

McFarlane Toys is known for producing high-quality and affordable figures based on movies, TV shows, games, and comics, showcasing their passion for the DC brand.

More DC figures and exciting releases are expected in the future, as McFarlane Toys has renewed its licensing agreement, and upcoming movies like Joker 2 and James Gunn's DCU bring anticipation for new action figures.

Over the last three years, McFarlane Toys has been showering DC fans with some of the best action figures around. Not just on their seven-inch DC Multiverse scale, but also with their retro line of figures, “DC Super Powers.” Now, even though the year is almost over, McFarlane has just added six new figures to their retro series. This includes Batman of Zur En Arrh, Golden Batman, Golden Flash, Justice Lords Superman, Green Lantern, and Sinestro.

These 4.5-inch scale figures aren't meant for the collector, rather they harken back to a time from the 80s when companies like Kenner dominated the children’s toy market. Kenner made all sorts of figures, particularly for Batman, whose movies dominated from the late 80s till the late 90s. Because Batman was one of the few DC characters to get the spotlight on the big screen during this time, heroes like Green Lantern, Flash, Wonder Woman, and more obscure parts of the DC universe never really got to shine in plastic form. However, with this new nostalgic McFarlane line, characters from the comics can be introduced to a new generation of fans. It’s nice to see more niche versions of characters, like Justice Lords Superman, who debuted in the critically acclaimed Justice League animated series in the early 2000s, get some love.

McFarlane has made a name for themselves thanks to their high-quality figures that are at an affordable price, but also because their passion for the DC brand is seen throughout their work. Whether it be figures based on movies, TV shows, games, or comics, the company has spread its love throughout most of the extensive DC Universe. This year alone they released new figures for The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, Batman & Robin, and Injustice 2. That’s not to mention the Batmobile, Batcopter, and Invisible Jet that were added to DC Super Powers.

The Future of McFarlane Toys & DC

Close

While we don’t know much about McFarlane’s DC plans for 2024, this new batch of DC Super Powers figures will be released next year. We also know there’s going to be a ton of new figures on our horizon as McFarlane Toys renewed their licensing agreement with DC earlier this year. With Joker 2 coming out next October and James Gunn’s DCU debuting in 2025 with Superman Legacy, there’s a ton to look forward to where DC action figures are concerned. That’s not even considering the new comic renditions that could be made in the meantime. As we wait for these new DC figures, you can preview them above before pre-ordering them on McFarlane’s website. The standard figures retail for $9.99 USD while the gold editions of Batman and The Flash will be available for $13.58 USD.

Pre-Order New DC Figures From McFarlane: