DC fans are still anxiously waiting for James Gunn's shared universe to begin. It's just under a year until Superman hits theaters and the fun officially begins when the animated series Creature Commandos premieres on Max later this year. During this waiting period, McFarlane Toys has distracted us with their various new DC Multiverse figures and DC Super Powers retro line. Now the popular toy company has unleashed its latest wave of DC Super Power figures, and it features “The World's Finest.”

Wave 9 of the Super Powers line includes 4.5-inch figures of Batman in his black and gray costume with a yellow oval bat symbol, Superman in his classic look from the comics, Bizarro with his signature “Bizarro #1” necklace, and The Riddler in his classic green onesie/purple mask combo. This is far from the first time Batman or Superman have been included in this nostalgic line, but seeing the pair of frenemies in their most iconic costumes is a sight to behold. Also, this is the first time a mainline Batman villain has been included in this line, while Bizarro now joins Brainiac and Darkseid in the battle to fight Superman.

The Dawn of a New DC Era Is Upon Us

As of right now, the entire DC News cycle revolves around Superman. David Corenswet will be the next actor to put on the Man of Steel’s Cape next summer. While plot details are being kept tight in the Fortress of Solitude, the Man of Tomorrow will be taking on Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Maria Gabriela de Faria’s Engineer. Even though this is the first film in the new DCU continuity, there are going to be a ton of iconic Justice League members in this epic chapter. This includes Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl.

Supergirl will be getting her own film, Woman of Tomorrow, as well in 2026. Other future projects for the new shared universe include The Brave and the Bold (Batman), Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Peacemaker Season 2, and Lanterns. The latter of which may have just found its star in Kyle Chandler. It's an exciting time to be a DC fan and, hopefully, Bizarro and Riddler have a place in Gunn’s future plans. Although Riddler is currently still tormenting Batman in Matt Reeves’ universe.

When Does 'Superman’ Come to Theaters?

Gunn’s Superman will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. While fans wait to believe a man can fly again and imagine the McFarlane figures that are inevitably going to be attached to the film, you can pre-order DC Super Powers Wave 9 on McFarlane’s Website.