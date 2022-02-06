McFarlane Toys have been killing the game the last couple of years with their DC Multiverse line of action figures which have given us our favorite DC Comics heroes as they have been seen in the comics, tv shows, movies, and video games. However, now they are expanding their lineup of figures with DC Direct and reviving the Batman: The Adventure Continues’ line of 1:12 scale action figures. The first 3 figures up are new versions of Batman, Catwoman, and The Batman Who Laughs.

Batman is in his Adventures Continues costume which is also the same costume he wore in the last season of Batman: The Animated Series dubbed The New Batman Adventures. This is a very similar version of the first Animated Series figure DC Direct ever did back in the mid 2010s, and they are officially calling this “Version 2”. The only difference here being the Cel-Shaded highlights on the cape which better reflect his animated roots as well as how he looks on the comic book page. This Batman also comes with the same accessories as the previous release which are interchangeable hands, a removable grapple gun, and a Batarang.

Next up is Catwoman who, like Batman, has already had a previous release, but also like Batman she is a “Version 2” with Cel-Shaded highlights. This version also comes with a Selena Kyle head sculpt, and she has most of the same accessories as the previous version. This being her whip and two pairs of interchangeable hands, but this figure does not come with her cat Isis or the jewels and binoculars from her debut episode The Cat and the Claw. It is also worth noting that she is sporting her classic gray BTAS era costume and not her New Adventures black costume which she has also rocked in The Adventures Continues comic.

RELATED: 'Batman: The Animated Series’ Audio Drama in the Works with Original Voice CastThe last figure in this first revived Wave is The Batman Who Laughs who did not debut in the comics until The Dark Knight Metal storyline in 2018 and never appeared in BTAS because of that. However, just like Red Hood, Deathstroke, and The Court of Owls, this figure was created as a “what if The Batman Who Laughs was drawn in the famous Bruce Timm style." The figure looks like he always belonged in The Animated Series and comes with two pairs of interchangeable hands, a mace, and his infamous chain with a Batarang attached to the end of it.

The DC Direct line of Batman: The Animated Series, which later morphed into The Adventures Continues, action figures is arguably the reason why this classic series came back into the spotlight and started a second wave of the DCAU. The figures themselves predate the new comic revival itself and the lines’ hot sales where the reason the comic, which just finished up its second season, exists in the first place. When the line was discontinued in late 2020 it broke most DC fans' hearts because the figures were so well-designed and fueled a satisfying nostalgic resurgence in the fan community. The cancellation also made the price of the existing figures skyrocket. That is why it is so great that this line is back now that DC Direct is under McFarland and the only figure left from the canceled wave is Vampire Batman.

Hopefully that will be announced soon, and we will get more DCAU action figures in the near future. These new figures are up for preorder on McFarland’s website now and will cost $30 each, or you can buy all three together for around $80. They all have release dates around April 2022 and for all the latest Batman: The Animated Series news, stick with Collider.

