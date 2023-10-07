The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Alfred Pennyworth action figure based on the beloved version from Batman: The Animated Series, complete with serving tray and tea set.

The animated series, which aired from 1992-1995, depicted Alfred as Batman's loyal butler, as well as a father figure to Bruce Wayne and Robin.

Other screen versions of Alfred include Andy Serkis in The Batman, Jeremy Irons in the DCEU, and Tom Hollander in Harley Quinn's animated series. Pre-orders for the figure launch on October 9 exclusively at Target.

One of the most beloved versions of Batman's butler will soon have his own action figure. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Alfred Pennyworth figure, based on the version in Batman: The Animated Series. The figure comes with different hands, as well as a serving tray with a tea pot, a plate, and cups. Pre-orders for the figure are set to launch exclusively at Target on October 9.

Batman: The Animated Series aired on Fox Kids from 1992-1995, and starred Kevin Conroy as the Dark Knight. Efrem Zimbalist Jr. was the primary voice actor for Alfred Pennyworth in the series. However, Clive Revill also voiced the butler in the first three episodes of the show that were produced. In the series, Alfred assisted Batman in his war on crime. He also provided moments of comedic relief. Throughout the series, Alfred was often shown as a father figure to Bruce Wayne. He was also a fatherly figure to Dick Grayson/Robin, who was voiced by Loren Lester in the series. Zimbalist also voiced the character in 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and 1998's Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

Batman: The Animated Series was the beginning of the DC Animated Universe. Zimbalist later reprised the role in the follow-up series The New Batman Adventures, which aired on Kids' WB from 1997-1999. The DCAU version of Alfred also made guest appearances in Superman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, and Justice League. In Batman Beyond, Terry McGinnis/Batman (Will Friedle) jokingly called Max Gibson (Cree Summer) Alfred, after she learned about his other identity and offered to help him. Alfred Pennyworth isn't the only animated comic book character that Zimbalist voiced. In Spider-Man: The Animated Series, he voiced the villain Doctor Octopus.

The Recent Screen Versions of Alfred Pennyworth

Image via Warner Bros.

With so many different adaptations of Batman recently, fans have been able to see multiple versions of Alfred. Andy Serkis played the character in last year's film The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Jeremy Irons reprised his role as the DCEU version of Alfred in this year's film The Flash. Michael Gough's version of the character was also referenced in the film, when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) tried to convince the Michael Keaton version of Bruce Wayne to help him. On television, Tom Hollander voices Alfred in Max's Harley Quinn animated series.

Pre-orders for the Batman: The Animated Series Alfred Pennyworth figure are scheduled to launch on October 9 and will be sold exclusively at Target. In the meantime, check out the figure below: