2024 marks the 85th anniversary of Batman. With that has come a whole slew of figures from McFarlane Toys that have covered the part-time Justice League member’s endless appearances. From the comics to the movies to TV shows, this popular toy brand has made a ton of Batman fans very happy. Now McFarlane's latest multipacks honor two of The Caped Crusader's best works, Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: Arkham City.

For BTAS, McFarlane has just debuted a new multipack as a part of their six-inch DC Direct line titled “Girls Night Out.” The figures include Supergirl, Poison Ivy, and Live Wire. Like “The Legends of the Dark Knight” pack before it, these figures are based on the episode “Girls Night Out.” This was a crossover between Superman: The Animated Series and BTAS. The latter of which was rebranded as The New Batman Adventures at the time with a new sleek art style. The set will come with extra hands for all three characters, along with lightning effects for Live Wire.

The Gold Label multipack will also include three reproduction animation cels with a model sheet and art frame keeping with the tradition of this revived toy line. Batgirl, who Supergirl teamed up with in this episode, has already been released in this series. As for Batman: Arkham City, McFarlane has announced a new Gold Label two-pack as a part of their seven-inch DC Multiverse line of Batman and Solomon Grundy. Both these figures have been released in the past, but this set has a “Detective Vision” theme to it. This was a feature of the game that allowed players to see through walls and detect threats. The latter would be highlighted in orange just like Grundy's figure is, while the environment and civilians would be highlighted in blue. This is something Batman’s figure displays. The accessories for this set include a grapnel gun for Batman, a display base, and two collectible art cards.

What Are “Girls Night Out” & ‘Batman: Arkham City’ About?

Close

“Girls Night Out” was a Season 2 episode of The New Batman Adventures and a rare mission that saw Kevin Conroy’s Batman on the sideline. Instead, the focus was on Batgirl and Supergirl, who have to team up to save Gotham from Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Live Wire. The latter was an original creation for the “DCAU” just like Harley Quinn.

The main focus was the two DC heroes proving to their superiors (Batman and Superman) they could handle fighting crime on their own while also proving to themselves they could handle a crime-fighting lifestyle. It was far from the best episode of BTAS' historic run, but "Girls Night Out" was a great showcase for some of DC’s strongest female characters. It also featured dynamics that are staples in the comics today, like Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's partnership/romance and Batgirl and Supergirl's friendship.

Finally, Batman: Arkham City was the 2011 sequel to the hit video game Batman: Arkham Asylum. Taking place months after the events of the first game, Arkham has been shut down and Hugo's Strange has opened Arkham City. This has taken up a rundown part of Gotham City. The main plot of the game is Batman trying to figure out Strange’s master plan and what the real endgame for “Protocol 10” is. The story, which features villains like Joker, Harley Quinn, Penguin, Catwoman, and Mr. Freeze, was written by BTAS alum Paul Dini and is still held up as one of Batman's best capers. The gameplay was praised as well for its refined “free-flow” combat, bigger open world, and creative boss fights. Solomon Grundy was the first major boss fight players faced in the game.

Where Can You Stream 'Batman: The Animated Series’?

All four seasons of Batman: The Animated Series are currently streaming on Max. This includes the “Girls Night Out” episode. Batman: Arkham City is also available for purchase on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles. The Arkham City Batman and Solomon Grundy Gold Label two-pack and “Girls Night Out” New Batman Adventures Gold Label multipack are up for pre-order now exclusively on Amazon. Both figure sets are being released on October 1, 2024.

Watch on Max