Batman: The Animated Series may have been off the air now for more than 20 years, but during a “ History of the Batman '' panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday (via The Hollywood Reporter), actors Kevin Conroy and John Glover revealed that the iconic series will return in the form of an audio drama with the original cast returning.

Conroy stated that, “It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast,” and Glover added, “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways … He understands he’s on the spectrum”. Conroy also said, “Danny Elfman will write the theme”. This is also a fun connection to The Animated Series as Elfman composed the theme music for the original opening to the show.

That is all the information that was teased, but it is just enough for fans of this award winning series to get excited. Having Conroy return as Batman in anything is always a great time and hearing that the story heavily involves Glover’s version of The Riddler is exciting since the character only appeared in a few episodes in the series.

However, those episodes were some of the most memorable of the entire series with his debut “ If You’re So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?” minotaur maze being the most purely entertaining thing the show had ever done. Glover’s version of The Riddler was a more serious and sophisticated take on the character which, due to the lasting effects of the campier Adam West Batman series, was a departure from what fans were used to at the time.

Also with the tease of other original cast members returning, it will be interesting to see what other iconic characters are involved in the plot. Loren Lester’s Dick Grayson, Mark Hamill’s Joker, and Adrienne Barbeau’s Catwoman are a safe bet, but other important actors featured in the series have since passed away. Efrem Zimbalist Jr. who played Alfred and Bob Hastings’ Commissioner Gordon for example are hard characters to dance around unless they decide to simply recast them.

Batman: The Animated Series ran for 3 seasons between 1992 and 1995 and consisted of 85 episodes before changing over to The New Batman Adventures which finished the series off with 24 more episodes. The series also spawned 3 movies that included Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman & Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero, and Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman. The series popularity was so high it spawned an entire animated TV universe which featured other classic shows like Batman Beyond, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Justice League: Unlimited, and Static Shock.

This new audio drama will join other podcasts featuring the character like HBO Max’s Batman: The Audio Adventures which stars Jeffery Wright as Batman and the upcoming Batman Unburied which stars Winston Duke as Batman with The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer overseeing that particular project. There is no word on when or where this new audio drama will drop, but for all the latest Batman: The Animated Series news, stick with Collider.

