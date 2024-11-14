It’s hard to believe that Batman: The Animated Series is over three decades old. The classic children’s TV series made a whole generation of fans for life thanks to its complex storytelling, colorful characters, iconic voice cast and its signature art-deco design. However, despite the larger DCAU ending in 2006 with the final season of Justice League Unlimited, BTAS' impact on pop culture is still largely felt. That’s thanks to a new wave of merchandise that has seen physical media editions of the show, Funko Pops, comics and action figures introduce the award-winning series to the kids of today. Now, to add to BTAS’ resurgence, Mezco Toyz just unveiled their latest figure based on The Animated Series.

The new figure, the first from wave 2, is Kevin Conroy’s Batman on his Batcycle from the first two seasons of the series. The Dark Knight is even a role model wearing his Bat-Helmet. While the Batmobile and Batwing were more popular throughout the series’ first iteration, the Batcycle did show up in some key moments. The biggest being in the critically-acclaimed theatrical film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Batman used his Batcycle to get to the abandoned World of the Future amusement park where The Joker’s latest hideout was. The Batcycle would ultimately be destroyed when Batman uses it to stop a giant plane turbine from chopping them into pieces. Mezco’s Batman and Batcycle figure will be going up for pre-order on Friday, November 15th on their website. Both Mezco and McFarlane Toys have been leading the charge in terms of BTAS nostalgia.

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Lasting Legacy

In 109 episodes over the course of Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, creator Bruce Timm and his talented group of storytellers refined who the DC hero could be in this medium. Taking a bit of inspiration from the gothic darkness found in the Tim Burton films, BTAS was a far cry from the campy antics of Adam West’s Batman. This was a moody and serious take on the character. It was still a kid show at its core, but it never used its target audience’s limitations as a crutch. They used it as a creative challenge. Whether it be brilliant adaptations like “The Laughing Fish” or heart-pounding thrill rides like “Over the Edge”, BTAS contains some of the best Batman stories ever told in any medium. It also created original characters like Harley Quinn, Lock-Up and The Condiment King, who have since become legendary comic villains in their own right. In addition, they gave new origins for pre-existing characters like Mr. Freeze that are now considered their definitive backstory. At this time, the series is widely available on Blu-ray and DVD. That has helped BTAS be easily passed down through the generations.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman: The Animated Series’?

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the extended DCAU. Before you start your next Batman marathon, you can visit Mezco Toyz’ website to see their previously released BTAS wave 1 figures.