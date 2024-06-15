The Big Picture Batman: The Animated Series remains the definitive version of the hero, loved for its Art Deco design and iconic voice cast.

When it comes to DC adaptations, none are as beloved as Batman: The Animated Series. From its Art Deco design to its all-star cast to its interpretation of some of the hero’s greatest villains, many fans still consider it the definitive version of the character. Since the series ended in its second run in 1999, BTAS has been kept alive by comic book revivals, late night reruns on Cartoon Network and a utility belt full of wonderful toys. Now, McFarlane Toys has just unveiled their latest figure in their BTAS line, The Batmobile.

The Gold Label piece is 24-inches long and can seat two six-inch figures. Designed after the first Batmoblie in the classic series, both the exterior and interior lights have the ability to turn on via batteries. The figure will also include an art card. McFarlane has spent the last year beefing up their BTAS line of six-inch figures, which include Batman, Robin, The Joker, Alfred, Commissioner Gordon and The Riddler. Earlier this year, the popular toy company also started releasing figures based on The New Batman Adventures. This was the revamped BTAS after its initial 80 episode run ended in 1995.

The Animated Series Is the Definitive Version of Batman

While the ongoing movie franchise will always be the biggest financial success for The Dark Knight, BTAS will always be the gold standard due to its effortless blend of different Batman eras. Whether it be mature episodes like “Two-Face” or “The Heart of Ice" or something more campy like “Harlequinade”, the series was a distinct love letter to the DC hero. Every episode was a half hour of rich storytelling that’s focus on character was ahead of its time in its kid-centric medium. Then, when you add the iconic voice cast which featured Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, John Glover, Bob Hastings and Adrienne Barbeau, you have a series that has more in common with a hard-hitting radio play than a Saturday morning cartoon.

Batman’s wonderful toys are also highlighted throughout his adventures in the series. The prime example being their version of The Batmobile. A cross between the beloved Burton-mobile and what was found in the comics at the time, this Batmobile’s retro elongated design remains unique and extremely stylish within the character’s mythos. It’s most well known for being in BTAS’ opening credits when The Caped Crusader uses it to get to a fiery bank robbery.

You can stream Batman: The Animated Series on Max. McFarlane’s BTAS Batmobile is up for pre-order now. It will be a Target exclusive. The figure will be $79.99 USD and will be released on July 21, 2024. The Batmobile can be previewed above.