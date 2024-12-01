While the Batmobile will always be Batman's most iconic vehicle, his transportation methods go way beyond just driving around Gotham City. One example of this is the Batwing, which has seen many iterations throughout the decades, including in the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. Now McFarlane Toys is letting you live out your childhood fantasy and take flight with their new Batwing figure based on The Animated Series.

The massive 37-inch piece, a part of McFarlane's expansive DC Direct line, is based on the Batwing from the first two seasons of The Animated Series. Design wise, it shares more than a few similarities with Tim Burton's Batwing in Batman (1989). Many of Batman’s gadgets were done that way in the series' first run. However, it also stayed tonally consistent with BTAS’ Batmobile design. The figure itself features retractable landing gear, light-up interior lights, light-up exhaust, and a cockpit that opens. The Batwing can also fit two 6-inch scale figures. Over the last year, McFarlane has been adding characters from both Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures to their DC Direct line. This is the second vehicle in their arsenal after the Batmobile.

Batman Gets Some New Wings

Close

While the Batwing doesn't show up as often as the Batmobile in The Animated Series' first batch of episodes, it does play a key role in both films that spawned out of BTAS. This would be the critically-acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero. After the two-season run of the show was over, it would be rebranded to The New Batman Adventures, where every design would get a major visual overhaul. This would include the Batwing, which forwent its exaggerated bat design for a smaller and streamlined approach.

Its new look was functionally more practical for The Dark Knight, but nothing beats the classic appeal of BTAS’ original Batwing design. To this point, McFarlane Toys had only made vehicles for the show’s first era, with only a few more vehicles to go, including the Batboat and the Batcycle. It’ll be interesting to see if they'll start making vehicles for The New Batman Adventures after their BTAS Batcave is completely full. It's very likely, given they’ve already released several figures based on that revamped style.

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on Max. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero can also be rented on most major paid VOD platforms. Before your next flight to Gotham, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys ’ BTAS Batwing on Target’s website for $149.99 USD. The Batwing is a Target exclusive and will be available on shelves on December 29, 2024 .

Watch on Max