There are few shows that can reach the heights of Batman: The Animated Series. It pushed the boundaries of what children's entertainment could get away with at the time with its dark tone, complex characters, and iconic art style. Thanks to an all-star cast of writers and voice actors, it has become many people's definitive version of Batman and his villains.

Nearly every character in the show was given a developed and complex backstory, often pulled straight from classic Batman comics. Some of the show's best episodes focus on the drama of a particular character, hero or villain, and made sure to play up the tragedy of their situation.

10 "Feat of Clay: Part 2"

Season 1, Episode 5

Actor Matt Hagen (Ron Perlman) has been exposed to an overdose of skin-altering chemicals by thugs of corrupt business executive Roland Daggett (Ed Asner). Instead of killing him, the chemicals have transformed Hagen into a sentient mass of clay that can change his appearance. Hagen plans to get revenge by killing Dagget, which brings him into conflict with Batman (Kevin Conroy).

With the setup taken care of in part 1, this episode dives into the tragedy and horror of Hagen's transformation into Clayface. Themes of addiction, abuse, body image, and identity loss are on full display, and Perlman perfectly captures the fury and desperation of Hagen's plight. The real star of this episode is the animation by TMS Entertainment, which reaches cinematic levels of detail and fluidity when Clayface transforms.

9 "Robin's Reckoning: Part 1"

Season 1, Episode 51

After stopping some goons, Batman and Robin (Loren Lester) interrogate one, who reveals he is working for Billy Marin. Batman then tells Robin to remain in the Batcave while he tracks down Marin alone. Robin then checks the Batcave's computer and learns Marin is the alias of Tony Zucco (Thomas F. Wilson), the man who killed his parents.

This episode earned the show a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. The flashbacks are some of the series' most dramatic moments, with the shocking death of Dick Grayson's parents to a tender moment where Bruce Wayne offers comfort through his own experiences with loss. Even the crew felt this episode was too good and that the second part would inevitably feel like a disappointment.

8 "The Man Who Killed Batman"

Season 1, Episode 49

A small-time goon called Sid (Matt Frewer) wants to gain respect in the criminal underworld. While on a job, he accidentally knocks Batman off a building and into an explosion. Suddenly everyone is hailing Sid as the man who killed Batman, but with that fame comes new troubles, especially when the Joker (Mark Hamill) hears of him.

This episode began life when Bruce Timm and Paul Dini wondered if they could make an episode where Batman wasn't a major focus. The answer was a resounding yes and gave the show one of its best minor protagonists in Sid. The moments with the Joker are some of his best in the entire show and hit differently after the passing of Kevin Conroy in November 2022.

7 "Perchance to Dream"

Season 1, Episode 26

After being knocked out while pursuing some criminals, Batman wakes up at home to find that things are amiss. Both his parents are alive, he is engaged to Selina Kyle (Adrienne Barbeau), and someone else is fulfilling the role of Batman. He tries to enjoy this new life, but cracks continue to form and remind him this is all a lie.

Conroy said this was his favourite episode, and it's easy to see why. He perfectly captures Bruce's confusion and anger over this confusing reality and even got to voice Thomas Wayne. His best moments come during the climax, where Bruce faces off against Batman and learns the truth of who is behind this and why.

6 "Beware the Gray Ghost"

Season 1, Episode 32

A new villain called the Mad Bomber has been plaguing Gotham City, demanding a million dollars. Batman realizes his attacks mirror those of an episode of The Gray Ghost, a superhero show he watched in his youth. Since the archives were destroyed in a fire, Batman seeks out the Gray Ghost's actor, Simon Trent (Adam West).

West is best known for playing Batman in the 1966 television series, and this episode is built around that fact. Hearing Conroy's Batman say how the Gray Ghost inspired him is a fitting tribute to West's time under the cowl, and lets audiences see a new side of the caped crusader. The episode also has a strong message regarding typecasting and an actor re-discovering their love for a role.

5 "Two-Face: Part 2"

Season 1, Episode 18

The newly emerged Two-Face (Richard Moll) has been making a name for himself by attacking the empire of crime boss Rupert Thorn (John Vernon). However, he longs to be reunited with his fiancé, Grace (Murphy Cross), which Thorn intends to use to track him down. Meanwhile, Batman is wracked with guilt over the loss of his friend and vows to help him.

This episode does not shy away from the tragedy of the villainous Two-Face's situation. Batman's guilt-fueled dream is one of the most intense sequences in the show, while Grace's attempts to reach Harvey's humanity serve as a strong anchor to keep him from sinking deeper into madness. In typical Batman fashion, the ending is bittersweet while still hinging that a happier conclusion is possible.

4 "Heart of Ice"

Season 1, Episode 14

Following a string of robberies on GothCorp, Batman meets Mr. Freeze (Michael Ansara), an armored supervillain who uses a freeze ray. He does some digging in GothCorp's archives and learns that Freeze used to work for them as a scientist. When he used company money to try and save his terminally ill wife, CEO Ferris Boyle (Mark Hamill) shut confronted him and kicked him into unstable chemicals, transforming him into what he is now.

"Heart of Ice" is perhaps the most well-known episode of the show. It transformed Freeze from a villain with a gimmick into a Shakespearian tragedy, shown through poignant lines and Ansara's legendary performance. DC Comics embraced this backstory, which has been re-created in many comics, video games, and films.

3 "Two-Face: Part 1"

Season 1, Episode 17

Harvey Dent is running for re-election as Gotham's District Attorney and is determined to bring down Rupert Thorne. Unfortunately, his temper is becoming quite short, and he lashes out violently at anyone who makes him angry. It's revealed that Harvey has developed a split personality named Big Bad Harv, who represents a lifetime's worth of repressed anger.

Dent was established in earlier episodes, allowing audiences to get to know him and his relationship with Bruce Wayne. This makes the reveal of his demons, and the contrast between him and Big Bad Harv, all the more shocking. The imagery in this episode is some of the best in the show, such as Dent's dream sequence where he's confronted by Harv, or the reveal of Two-Face at the end.

2 "Trial"

Season 2, Episode 9

Janet van Dorn (Stephanie Zimbalist) Gotham's new District Attorney. She blames Batman for creating his various criminals, a sentiment that is shared by the rogues of Arkham Asylum. They kidnap van Dorn and Batman to put the latter on trial, with the former as his defense lawyer, Joker as the judge, and Two-Face as the prosecution.

"Trial" is a brilliant episode that's only great sin is that it's over too soon. It's amazing to see so many of Batman's villains in one episode, with each one getting a moment to shine in some way or another. The ending is one of the best on the show, both through how the verdict of the trial reinforces how complex the show's antagonists are, and for van Dorn's own changed opinion of Batman.

1 "Almost Got 'im"

Season 1, Episode 35

In a shady nightclub, the Joker, Two-Face, Penguin (Paul Williams), Killer Croc (Aron Kincaid), and Poison Ivy (Diane Pershing) sit down for a game of poker. Naturally, the conversation turns to Batman which of them has come the closest to killing the Dark Knight. Joker proclaims his is the best, but lets the others tell their tales first.

"Almost Got 'im" is a perfect storm of an episode. The individual stories are all creative and showcase the strengths of the villains, while the dialogue is full of memorable jokes, quips, and playful banter. The twist at the end is one of the greatest in the show and adds so many subtle details to pick up on re-watch.

