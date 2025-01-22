James Gunn's DCU is slowly being molded with a hot lineup of films. This includes Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. However, heroes aren't the only ones getting the spotlight, as there are going to be some noteworthy villain stories told in the near future. One of the more exciting features is Clayface from beloved genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan. The sinister tale is set to be unleashed on Gotham City in 2026. That being said, while Batman fans wait for the villain's theatrical live-action debut, Mondo has debuted their latest Batman: The Animated Series figure of Clayface.

A part of their ⅙ scale line, Clayface is based on his original design in the first run of the critically-acclaimed animated series. The figure stands at a massive 13.5 inches tall and comes with a mushy pile of accessories. This includes multiple face portraits, various interchangeable hand weapons, and a jar of Daggett Renuyu Cream Compact. There's also a more expensive exclusive edition that comes with all the normal accessories plus a clay puddle display, a trapped Batman chest piece, a clay imitation Batman portrait, a stabbed portrait and removable stabbing rod accessory, and a long claw hand swap. The regular edition will be $260 USD while the exclusive edition will be $280. Clayface now joins Batman and his other fellow rogue's gallery members like The Joker, Bane, and Poison Ivy.

The Body Horror of Clayface