Batman: The Animated Series is not only considered to be the gold standard of the superhero genre in animation, but many fans still consider its Dark Deco universe to be the definitive version of The Dark Knight. This historic series is celebrating its 30th anniversary in September and now McFarlane Toys is releasing a new DC Multiverse BTAS figure to honor this particular Batman.

This New York Comic Con exclusive Gold Label figure will be available at Target and is a new version of McFarlane’s Animated Batman figure they released a few years back. However, this isn’t just a simple reprint of an old figure. This new variant comes with a massive light-up base that emulates the ending of the iconic opening title sequence where Batman is seen on top of an enormous skyscraper, only being lit up by a well-timed lightning strike. Like that epic shot, the figure's cape is blowing in the wind and there’s added cel-shaded paintwork to emulate the heavy shadows found throughout the show. In addition, the figure also comes with McFarlane’s standard base, a grapnel gun, a batarang, and a pair of interchangeable hands

However, that’s somehow not the best part as the collectible card that comes with the figure is signed by series co-creator Bruce Timm. Timm is a big reason why BTAS is so iconic. Not only is he the mastermind behind all the character designs of the show, but he also directed the legendary episodes “The Man Who Killed Batman”, “The Laughing Fish'', “Day of the Samurai”, and “Heart of Ice”. The latter of which won the show its first Emmy and completely reinvented Mr. Freeze as the sympathetic villain we know him as today. On top of that, Timm co-directed the theatrical cult classic Batman: Mask of the Phantasm with other series co-creator Eric Radomski. Although that film bombed at the box office, it's considered one of the best Batman stories ever told, and it’s one of the most tragic love stories ever put to film.

What makes this figure particularly cool is that it's a multilayered love letter to a series that changed the character of Batman forever. BTAS was more than a Saturday morning cartoon. From its breathtaking animation to Shirley Walker’s criminally underrated musical score to the flawless voice cast, BTAS took the best elements of Batman and made something that still feels distinctly fresh to this day. It told weighty and meaningful stories for all ages to enjoy despite its format. Then there’s Kevin Conroy whose brilliant Batman voice hasn’t lost a beat in the 30 years he’s played the character.

You can pre-order the new 30th anniversary BTAS figure on Target’s website for $49.99 and watch Todd McFarlane himself preview the figure down below. There will be two versions of this figure. One that is signed by Timm and one that isn’t. While we wait for NYCC and this epic figure to release, you can stream Batman: The Animated Series in its entirety on HBO Max now.