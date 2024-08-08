The Big Picture McFarlane Toys celebrates Batman's 85th with new BTAS figures, including a Build-A-Figure wave at Target.

The latest additions include Joker, Batgirl, Two-Face, and Batwing from iconic BTAS episodes.

BTAS remains timeless with hand-drawn animation, top voice cast, mature storylines, and unique adventures.

With Batman’s 85th anniversary this year, the part-time Justice League member has been getting a lot of love. This has featured apparel collections, Funko Pops, a new animated series, and action figures. At the center of this Bat-Party has been McFarlane Toys, who have added a ton of Batman collectibles to both their DC Multiverse and DC Direct lines. Over the last year, the latter has included the revival of the brand’s Batman: The Animated Series collection. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, McFarlane teased their latest additions to their BTAS line (fully revealing the wave to the public this week) and they include a fun mixture of nostalgia, classic villains, and beloved sidekicks.

The newest six-inch build-a-figure wave includes “Christmas With The Joker” Joker, Batgirl with her first gray costume from BTAS, Two-Face, and Lightening Strike Batman. The latter of which is based on the figure from the iconic BTAS Kenner toy line when the series was originally airing in the 90s. If you collect all four figures, you can build the evil Maxie Zeus from the episode “Fire From Olympus”. However, coming off the recent revival of the Batmobile, McFarlane will also be releasing BTAS’ original Batwing. The famous vehicle appeared in a handful of episodes, but its most memorable appearance was in the animated film Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero. These additions join characters like Bane, Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond, and The Dark Knight Returns versions of Batman and Robin from the acclaimed episode “Legends of the Dark Knight”.

The Batman Adventures Continue On

There are so many reasons why BTAS stands the test of time. The hand-drawn animation done on black paper was stunning, the rich voice cast which included the legendary Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill was next to none and the mature storylines were ahead of their time. However, the series also had several unique adventures that made it insanely rewatchable. This includes “Christmas With The Joker” that, although campy, cemented Hamill as the definitive Clown Prince of Crime.

The plot centered around Bruce Wayne being on edge on Christmas Eve because he doesn't want to take a holiday from crime fighting. Dick Grayson aka Robin tries to show the classic It’s a Wonderful Life to calm him, but The Joker has taken over the airwaves to televise his own deadly Christmas special. His arch nemesis has kidnapped some of Gotham's finest, including Commissioner Gordon. Batman and Robin have to find them before the stroke of midnight or their Christmas goose is cooked. All the while, Bruce is reminded of the heartwarming reason he continues to don the cowl. It's one of the best Christmas specials of its time and helped establish that BTAS, although a new darker standard for the franchise, wasn't afraid to have fun.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman: The Animated Series’?

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on Max. The new BTAS McFarlane Build-A-Figure wave will be a Target exclusive and be released this fall. The Batwing will be available this fall as well. Until then, you can check out McFarlane’s entire line of BTAS' figures on their website.

