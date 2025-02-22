In the last 30 years, there have been a ton of incredible Batman stories for DC fans to salivate over. However, none are as beloved as Batman: The Animated Series. The 1992 series was made famous by its mature storylines, comic-accurate art style, and incredible voice cast. The latter of which included Kevin Conroy's Dark Knight and Mark Hamill’s Joker. Since the DCAU ended, a shared universe featuring shows like Batman Beyond and Justice League, BTAS has been immortalized with new comic books, action figures, and Funko Pops. Now Funko has returned with their latest Pop collection based on the iconic Animated Series.

The main wave includes four figures — the normal Pops are The Riddler (John Glover), Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin), and Ra’s al Ghul (David Warner). However, the main star of the show here is the Deluxe Batman Pop which emulates the ending of the show’s classic intro. This had Batman watching over Gotham on top of a tall building with the city skyline behind him. In addition to these characters, the Target will have an exclusive Killer Croc (Aron Kincaid) figure based on the Villain’s gray color scheme from the show’s original iteration. The normal figures will be the standard $11.99 USD while the Deluxe piece will be $29.99. These characters join past Funko releases that include Mr. Freeze, Bane, Robin, and Batgirl.

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Smartly Focused on the Villains