The Big Picture LEGO's new collectible set based on Batman: The Animated Series offers fans a chance to relive the iconic adaptation with detailed Gotham cityscape.

The LEGO set includes familiar characters like Batman, Robin, and Alfred, portraying the colorful and dangerous world of Gotham City.

Harley Quinn, a character created for the series, remains a crucial part of Batman's universe, showcasing the impact of the Animated Series.

Over the years, Batman: The Animated Series has become one of the most iconic adaptations of the character, with the program created by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm taking its time with the backstory of every ally and villain Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) bumped into. And now, LEGO is giving fans the opportunity to remember the show with the Gotham skyline from the adaptation portrayed in a new collectible set. Scheduled to launch on April 4 for a price of $299.99 USD, the collectible will include 4,210 pieces, allowing collectors to enjoy the various details and references to the world of DC it includes.

Over the course of six years, the world of Batman: The Animated Series expanded across two seasons and two feature films, allowing the titular hero to interact with characters such as Robin (Loren Lester), Alfred Pennyworth (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.) and Jim Gordon (Bob Hastings). If collectors can't wait to get their hands on the new LEGO set based on Batman: The Animated Series, the collectible is ready for pre-order on the company's official website, with shipments beginning to roll out in just a couple of weeks. Audiences finally have the opportunity of having a colorful portrait of one of the most dangerous cities in the DC universe made out of LEGOs.

As it was seen in The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie, playing with the figurines requires plenty of imagination, moving them across the sets to relive unforgettable moments from films and television series. In order to visualize how the new set relates to the world of Batman: The Animated Series, LEGO released a short video alongside the announcement, presenting the product with a variation of Danny Elfman's iconic theme playing in the background. The new set is also part of the LEGO collection aimed at older customers, considering the increased attention to detail and the number of pieces assembled it requires to be completed.

The Legacy of 'Batman: The Animated Series'

Batman: The Animated Series has been acclaimed by fans of the character since it premiered more than thirty years ago, introducing the heroes and villains of Gotham City to audiences that perhaps didn't know them from the comic books. But the legacy of the show resides in Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin), the villain who was specifically created for committing crimes with the Joker (Mark Hamill) in the adaptation. While it might seem like the character who has appeared in major films such as The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey appeared in the comic books first due to how well she fits in Batman's world, Harley will forever remain the biggest piece of evidence of Batman: Animated Series' impact.

You can check out the official announcement for the LEGO set based on Batman: The Animated Series below:

Batman: The Animated Series The Dark Knight battles crime in Gotham City with occasional help from Robin and Batgirl. Release Date September 5, 1992 Cast Kevin Conroy , Efrem Zimbalist Jr. , Loren Lester Main Genre Animation Seasons 4

