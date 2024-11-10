Batman: The Animated Series is known worldwide for being one of, if not the best, adaption of Batman there is. Whether it be the astounding lead performances of the late Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill or the stellar writing, Batman: The Animated Series went down in history as one of the best animated and most beloved shows of all time. Beyond its quality, this seminal show also had a considerable impact on Batman's lore.

This animated series, while incredibly truthful to the comics, was also never afraid to take creative liberties in service of a good story. One of the ways they did so was in the creation of multiple new characters made solely for the animated show. Batman's rogues gallery had already been large and colorful, but it grew even more so, courtesy of this acclaimed show. These are the best original villains created for Batman: The Animated Series. They will be ranked based on their contributions to the show, the quality of the writing, and the impact they had on Batman's larger world.

10 Nostromos

Voiced by Michael Des Barres

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Nostromos (Michael Des Barres) is about as one-note a character as they come, and not always in a good "streamlined" sense. Many comparisons have been made between Nostromos and Spider-Man's badass villain, Mysterio, because Nostromos is also a former actor who uses those skills to target none other than Gotham's elite. Who is among Gotham's elite that just so happens to be a man in a bat-like costume at night? Bruce Wayne, of course.

Nostromos soon comes in the Dark Knight's path, quickly resulting in his defeat. When it comes to comparing this actor-turned-villain to the other original villains created for the series, he's not the greatest. Still, the concept of a man posing as some sort of prophet and then secretly carrying out the events they foretold to gain followers is a great idea on paper. He could have used a better execution, but Nostromos is still memorable.

9 Emile Dorian

Voiced by Joseph Maher

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Many people already know about Batman's ruthless and monstrous villain, Kirk Langstrom, AKA Man-Bat. But many don't know that Batman: The Animated Series introduced a close colleague to Langstrom, who would also become a villain. Emile Dorian (Joseph Maher) was once Langstrom's tutor before he became Man-Bat, and based on Langstrom's villainous tendencies, it's clear why the two are connected.

Dorian also dabbled in cross-species genetics, much like Langstrom only rather than testing with bats, this mad geneticist used a couple of different animal species for testing. Most notable is his creation of Tygrus (Jim Cummings), a man-cat hybrid who believes cats are the peak species on Earth. While the intention behind this villain is good and fun, he loses legs compared to Man-Bat. Still, Dorian made for some great action and an exciting episode.

8 The Sewer King

Voiced by Michael Pataki

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

As if Killer Croc (Aron Kincaid) wasn't a strong enough sewer-dweller for the Caped Crusader to deal with, the writers of Batman: The Animated Series also introduced The Sewer King (Michael Pataki). The only issue is that, while he may be quite on brand with his pet alligators, The Sewer King employs young orphans to do much of his bidding, a practice that a certain bat-dressing orphan didn't take kindly to.

The Sewer King himself wasn't much to write home about. Yes, he had pet alligators, and that's super cool, but fans already had Killer Croc. What made The Sewer King so memorable was the army of orphans he used to do his dirty work. Batman saved and placed them in new homes, a true full-circle moment for the orphan who never truly healed that aspect of his life. Beyond that, The Sewer King was another example of how dark and twisted Gotham City was in Batman: The Animated Series, where even the sewers hid dangers.

7 Thoth Khepera

Voiced by Nichelle Nichols

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

No, not Cleopatra, Toth Khepera (Nichelle Nichols). Once an ancient Egyptian queen, Toth had mastered life and death, allowing her to rule her kingdom for many years. It wasn't until Ra's al Ghul (David Warner) resurrected her from the dead after a 500-year rest that she became a villain for the Dark Knight.

While she may make herself look like a beautiful young woman, in reality, she is an undead, horrific monster that is chilling to the bone. What's more, Toth Khepera didn't necessarily fit the vibe of a standard Batman villain, making her even more of a standout in Batman: The Animated Series. Nonetheless, Toth Khepera was still compelling enough and gave Batman a run for his money during her episode.

6 Roland Daggett

Voiced by Ed Asner

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Seemingly, every superhero has a big millionaire villain who controls crime and corruption. Superman has Lex Luthor, and Spider-Man has Norman Osborn. Who does Batman have? No one, at least until Roland Daggett (Ed Asner) in Batman: The Animated Series. Unlike many of the other original villains created for the series, Daggett makes numerous appearances throughout the show's run.

The utterly loathsome Daggett caused a lot of trouble and served as a dark reflection of Bruce Wayne; whereas Bruce was carefree but well-meaning, Daggett was ambitious, cruel, and corrupt. Daggett showcases what a man with Bruce's money and power can do when he has negative intentions. His presence reminds audiences why it's so important that Bruce became Batman and his vital responsibility as a hero.

5 Red Claw

Voiced by Kate Mulgrew

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

This powerful lady really managed to give Batman a lot of trouble in her time in Batman: The Animated Series. Being the leader of an international terrorist organization, Red Claw didn't have as much physical power as she did power in her numbers. Indeed, her organization was consistently issuing major threats and making demands of countries all over the world.

Batman has dealt with some seriously tough organizations over the years, so he knew how to deal with her threat. Red Claw and her crew aren't necessarily up to snuff with the League of Assassins, but they still made a lot of trouble for Batman in their three episodes throughout the show.

4 H.A.R.D.A.C.

Voiced by Jeff Bennett

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

The villain known as H.A.R.D.A.C. (Jeff Bennett) is more relevant now than ever before. An artificial intelligence that goes rogue, H.A.R.D.A.C. sends everyone running for the hills. This robotic mastermind was such a problem for Batman that it was featured as the antagonist for an entire three-episode story arc.

H.A.R.D.A.C. was a type of challenge for the Caped Crusader that he'd never really had to face before.

This robot could be considered Batman's Ultron. What better way to fight the World's Greatest Detective than to outsmart him and out-think him? No man could do it, so it had to be a machine. H.A.R.D.A.C. was a type of challenge for the Caped Crusader that he'd never really had to face before, giving him a compelling conflict that the show wouldn't replicate again. If there's an original Batman: The Animated Series villain who should make a comeback one day, especially in the modern age, it is H.A.R.D.A.C.

3 Lock-Up

Voiced by Bruce Weitz

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Of all the original villains in Batman: The Animated Series, Lock-Up (Bruce Weitz) has quite a personal connection to Bruce Wayne. Lyle Bolton, the former security expert for Wayne Enterprises, became the new Head of Security for Arkham Asylum. Unfortunately for Bruce and the staff at Arkham, it would turn out that Bolton was excessively aggressive with his inmates and was promptly fired.

After being removed from his position, Bolton went down a dark rabbit hole and became the supervillain known as Lock-Up, a raging and vindictive man. If people thought he was brutal as Head of Security, he was far worse after he'd become Lock-Up. Not to mention, with the hot topic of police brutality in the modern age, this villain is more topical than ever. It's chilling to think about how a villain like Lock-Up could be adapted in the modern day.

2 Baby Doll

Voiced by Alison LaPlaca

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Born with a disease known as systemic hypoplasia, which prevents aging, this seemingly young child is actually forty years old, and her name is Marion Louise Dahl (Alison LaPlaca). Early in her career, Baby Doll found major fame portraying "Baby Doll" on the television series "Love That Baby." But as time moved forward, she began to be made fun of and shunned for her condition and was unable to find any work afterward.

After snapping one day, Baby Doll kidnaps all of her former castmates and plans to kill them all via dynamite until, of course, the Caped Crusader and Robin (Loren Lester) get involved and stop her evil scheme. Whether it be because of the overall vibe, her motivations, Alison LaPlaca's performance, or the unique way she can challenge Batman, Baby Doll has gained a cult following ever since her big debut. Indeed, Baby Doll is among the best Batman villains not in the movies — in fact, she didn't even appear in another Batman IP for decades until her return in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

1 Harley Quinn

Voiced by Arleen Sorkin