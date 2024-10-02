For almost as long as there’s been a Batman, there has been the Penguin. Real name Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin has been adapted into many forms, most recently with Colin Farrell in the role on HBO’s The Penguin, but many fans remember him as the gentleman gangster in Batman: The Animated Series.

Mr. Cobblepot made multiple appearances in the cartoon created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, some as cameos, others as the primary thorn in Gotham’s side. With so many memorable schemes for fame and fortune, it’s long overdue to review the Penguin’s rap sheet and determine his greatest crimes in Batman: The Animated Series.

10 "Joker's Millions"

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via Fox

The Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill) finally catches a break when a longtime rival dies and leaves the clown Prince of crime millions of dollars. The Joker pays for the best lawyers to clear his criminal record and become a legitimate citizen of Gotham, but before he can get too comfortable, he finds out the inheritance was a trick. Now in debt to the IRS for millions of unpaid taxes, the Joker will need to secretly steal more money if he hopes to avoid ridicule or federal prison. Yes, this is a real episode.

“Joker’s Millions” would be the first appearance of the new design for the Penguin (voiced by Paul Williams), removing the references to Batman Returns and shifting to a design Timm originally wanted for the character. The Penguin is now a “legitimate” owner of the infamous Iceberg Lounge, a club that will keep the Penguin more centrally involved in plotlines. The episode might not do any favors to the Joker’s reputation as a threatening villain, but it does enrich the Penguin’s contributions to multiple stories for the remainder of the show’s run.

9 "Judgment Day"

Season 3, Episode 22

Image via Fox

After the Penguin finishes a few black market deals with Killer Croc (voiced by Aron Kincaid) and Two-Face (voiced by Richard Moll), he’s attacked by a mysterious new vigilante dressed as a judge (voiced by Malachi Throne). News spreads of Penguin’s near-fatal attack, and both Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy) and his foes want to know the identity of the new crusader known only as “The Judge.” Political opinion seems in favor of the more brutal approach to crime-fighting, but Batman doesn’t agree with the methods. As more criminals fall victim to the Judge, Batman races to learn who’s behind the black robes before someone gets killed.

As with many of the Penguin’s appearances in the final season, his screen time is brief but significant. In “Judgment Day”, the story once again shows the duplicity of Penguin as both an upstanding business executive and a fence dealing in stolen goods from his criminal brethren. This would mark the last use of Oswald Cobblepot in the animated series, quickly being dispatched by the Judge in the first minutes of the episode. Although he doesn’t put up much of a fight, the stature of the Penguin in the Batman mythos gives weight to the importance of Gotham’s newest vigilante.

8 "The Ultimate Thrill"

Season 3, Episode 14

Image via Fox

A new criminal, Roxy Rocket (voiced by Charity James), is striking the elite of Gotham and making a fast getaway on her remote-controlled rocket. Revealed to be an ex-stuntwoman with an insatiable hunger for danger, Roxy openly taunts Batman into catching her. Roxy’s antics catch the ire of her fence, The Penguin, who tries to kill her before Batman can make the connection to his operation. It’s up to Batman to stop Roxy from escalating her crime wave before she gets herself killed.

For what was a children's show, there’s a not-so-subtle adult undertone to the new villain. Roxy’s… excitement when faced with dangerous situations is explicitly demonstrated near the episode’s end, as she and Batman hurtle towards a mountainside, and she yells, “Oh, baby, you’re the best!” Sexual innuendos aside, it’s a fun story that seamlessly mixes in a new foe alongside a classic one in the Penguin. Cobblepot as the old guard criminal warning the new upstart to keep a low profile is a dynamic that suits the Penguin well, and if the show had continued it would have been interesting to see how his role developed.

7 "Second Chance"

Season 2, Episode 7

Image via Fox

A facial reconstruction surgery for Two-Face is interrupted by a group of gun-wielding thugs that abduct the ex-district attorney. Batman and Robin (voiced by Loren Lester) split up to investigate two possible leads on who’s behind the attack: The Penguin or crime boss Rupert Thorne (voiced by John Vernon). When both trails lead to dead ends, Batman’s intuition leads him back to a solution that was looking him in the face the whole time.

“Second Chance” is an impressive feat, crafting a tight mystery with multiple discoveries and action scenes into the snug limitations of a single episode. Having Batman and Robin interrogate other criminals with reason to hurt Two-Face creates strong world-building, and showcases why Batman’s rogue’s gallery is fleshed out enough that they can operate without the caped crusader as a foil. Penguin may barely appear in the episode, but it’s nice that in his limited screen time, he still manages to attack Batman from his prison cell. They may be able to take the bird out of the fight, but they can’t take the fight out of the bird.

6 "The Strange Secret of Bruce Wayne"

Season 1, Episode 29

Image via Fox

A prominent judge is caught up in a blackmail scheme that almost has fatal consequences, but Batman is able to intervene. After tracing a possible lead to a spa the judge recently visited, Batman schedules a trip to the location as Bruce. Upon arriving, Bruce meets Dr. Hugo Strange (voiced by Ray Buktenica), an eccentric clinician who performs a “treatment” on Bruce that’s actually a way of retrieving memories. When Hugo realizes Bruce is Batman, he contacts criminals Joker, Two-Face and The Penguin to auction off the identity of Batman.

More of a Hugo Strange episode, “The Strange Secret of Bruce Wayne” does benefit from appearances by Joker, Two-Face and the Penguin. The three more colorful rogues provide more visceral action for the plot, which is an absolute must for a cartoon aimed at a younger audience. That said, the Penguin is slightly overshadowed by his two fellow criminals, but that’s always going to be the case when Hamill’s Joker is present. Even though Penguin is not front and center, his mere inclusion speaks to his importance in the hierarchy of Batman’s rogue gallery.

5 "Blind as a Bat"

Season 1, Episode 54

Image via Fox

Bruce makes an appearance for the unveiling of a Wayne Tech military-grade helicopter, nicknamed the Raven, but the event is cut short when the vehicle is hijacked by the Penguin. In the process of saving a civilian, Bruce is blinded by an explosion and only able to escape with the aid of Alfred (voiced by Efrem Zimbalist Jr.). The Penguin uses the state-of-the-art weaponry of the Raven to hold Gotham hostage, while Batman struggles to get by on four senses. Using experimental technology to “regain” his vision, Batman mounts a shaky assault on the Penguin.

Penguin’s love of birds would naturally have him terrorize Gotham with a helicopter, so he makes sense as the antagonist for the episode. Other episodes do a better job of incorporating Penguin’s delusions of grandeur and pompous behavior, but he’s portrayed as a legitimate threat in “Blind as a Bat.” Batman’s limited vision puts the two on equal footing for a physical fight, a dynamic that otherwise doesn’t exist between Batman and Penguin. Ultimately, the episode does a better job of portraying The Dark Knight's resourcefulness than Penguin’s intelligence, but it’s still one of the stronger Penguin stories.

4 "I've Got Batman in My Basement"

Season 1, Episode 20

Image via Fox

The theft of a priceless Faberge egg by the Penguin’s henchmen puts Batman on their trail, but the involvement of two children distracts Batman long enough for the Penguin to gain the upper hand. Overcome by the effects of Penguin’s knockout gas, Batman is rescued by the children and taken back to one of their homes. The children then do everything they can to protect Batman before the Penguin finds their location and ends the caped crusader once and for all.

This would be the first appearance of the Penguin in the animated series. The then-popular Tim Burton-directed movies influenced the style of the cartoon, and certain compromises were made to model the Penguin after Danny DeVito’s costume design in Batman Returns. While the animated version would not have black pus leaking out of his mouth, the Penguin would have flippers for hands and a more pronounced rotund body type. Fans of a more traditional Batman story might find this episode less engaging, as the focus is primarily on the children protagonists instead of The Dark Knight, but it’s still a solid introduction to one of Batman’s oldest foes.

3 "The Mechanic"

Season 1, Episode 48

Image via Fox

A high-speed chase with some of the Penguin’s goons leaves the Batmobile severely damaged. Batman and Robin take the car to a private auto shop where Earl Cooper (Paul Winfield), a mechanic entrusted with the design and maintenance of the Batmobile, can begin a lengthy repair. Meanwhile, the Penguin is visited by an informant who’s figured out the location of Batman’s secret workshop. Before long, Penguin has control of the Batmobile, and Batman finds himself at the mercy of his foes’ dangerous intentions.

The plot is a loose adaptation of the Batman Returns plot, with the Penguin gaining control of the Batmobile via remote control while Batman’s at the wheel. More references to the sequel are the Penguin uncharacteristically (for the cartoon at least) using the sewer as a hideout with an appearance of the Penguin’s yellow duck. Of all the plot lines from Tim Burton’s second bat flick, the commandeering of the Batmobile is probably the most kid-friendly to adapt, and it’s condensed to the small screen easily. Fans of the different iterations of the Batmobile will also appreciate a cameo from an older design of the car in a flashback.

2 "Almost Got 'Im"

Season 1, Episode 35

Image via Fox

A poker night between Joker, Two-Face, Poison Ivy (voiced by Diane Pershing), Penguin and Killer Croc turns into a game of one-upmanship when they all compare stories of almost defeating Batman. As each member of the rogues gallery takes their turn sharing their misfortune, it becomes evident one story hasn’t quite been finished. In a game attended by cheaters and murderers, the player with the winning hand will surprise even the most hardened criminal.

This is, without a doubt, one of the greatest episodes of Batman: The Animated Series. The writing is razor sharp, and the exchanges between the villains are both funny and take into account the shared history of the villains. The plot device of each criminal sharing their story allows an immense amount of classic Batman action to be packed into one episode. When it seems like there’s no more room for discoveries, plot twists push the narrative into new directions, even allowing Catwoman (voiced by Adrienne Barbeau) and Batman to share a quiet moment at the end. The Penguin’s face-off with the Caped Crusader has rich visuals that incorporate the over-the-top nature of Batman stories while keeping it in line with the grounded tone the series excels at. The episode is nearly perfect in every way, but for Penguin-specific stories, there’s one more that does the villain proper service…

1 "Birds of a Feather"

Season1, Episode 53

Image via Fox

One arrest too many has led the Penguin to hang up a life of crime and make an honest effort at obeying the law. Batman doesn’t believe the Penguin has a legitimate intention to reform, but Oswald insists he’s a changed man. Unfortunately, two entitled members of Gotham’s high society hatch the idea of bringing the bird-loving criminal to their next party as a cruel way of receiving attention. When the manipulation is discovered by the Penguin, his hurt feelings cause a reaction of fatal intentions.

For all the appearance of the Penguin, “Birds of a Feather” does something that seems otherwise impossible, and that’s to make the villain sympathetic. It’s not necessarily surprising, after all, this is the show that made Clayface (voiced by Ron Perlman) a tragic villain, but the snootiness of Penguin always made him more punchable than relatable. However, it’s hard not to feel bad for Oswald, as he’s quietly mocked by members of high society while hounded by an untrusting Batman. That, while the Penguin may seem sophisticated compared to the company he typically keeps, the world in which he thinks he belongs will never accept him. Being released from prison doesn’t absolve him of crimes in the eyes of the people he’s hurt, and with that comes the loneliness that will always drive Oswald Cobblepot back to life as the Penguin.

Keep Reading: The 10 Best Superhero TV Shows of All Time, Ranked