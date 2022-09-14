HBO Max is bringing Season 2 of Batman: The Audio Adventures, Variety has reported. Created by Dennis McNicholas the series is presented in old-fashioned radio play style with Jeffry Wright voicing the titular character.

The actor described the ten-part series as “fairly dense” adding, “there’s a lot in there.” The new season will see a string of attacks plaguing Gotham’s underbelly, sending criminals into a panic. However, it's not Batman who the criminals are afraid of but a mysterious group of assailants on the hunt for an ancient artifact. As the caped crusader hunts down the assassins, he finds clues that keep drawing him to their true goal: the sword of King Scimitar. “It’s edgy, but has comic elements too — it’s very noir and old-school in some ways,” Wright said. However, what drew him to the role is its format, “I’m giving a wink to the old radio shows… I love the strangeness and the melodrama you can bring to it. We lean on that.”

Having come from a theatre background the actor professes his love for voice work which is quite apparent as he also voices The Watcher in Marvel Studios’ animated feature What If…? “It’s kind of a craft unto itself. Having come from the theater, I enjoy working with the voice… It’s music on the page. I have an instrument, and I try to interpret it for the composer and for the conductor,” he said. A Batman fan himself Wright recently, played Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring alongside Robert Pattinson. The actor revealed McNicholas and Reeves both are “entrenched fan of the franchise” further, explaining that both have tried to “rethink the world in ways that are new but at the same time are rooted in its origins.”

Image via HBO Max

The series also features Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, Ike Barinholtz as Two-Face, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Kenan Thompson as Commissioner Gordon, Brent Spiner as The Joker, Bobby Moynihan as The Penguin and Bat-Mite, John Leguizamo as The Riddler, Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder, Brooke Shields as Vicki Vale, Alan Tudyk as Alfred, Melissa Villaseñor as Robin, Bradley Whitford as Scarecrow and Chris Parnell will serve as the narrator.

In addition to the audio series adjacent seven-issue comic-book miniseries Batman: The Audio Adventures will be released this fall. Written by McNicholas the miniseries will feature art by Anthony Marques and J. Bone, with a cover by Dave Johnson. Two variant covers by Michael Allred, Marques, and Bone will also be featured.

Batman: The Audio Adventures will premiere on HBO Max on October 7, meanwhile, you can check out the trailer below: