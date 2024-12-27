Between the release of Creature Commandos, the animated series that’s winding down on Max with two episodes remaining at the time of writing, and the record-breaking premiere of the first Superman trailer, James Gunn’s DCU is off to a hot start. Unfortunately, updates on one of the first projects Gunn announced, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, have been relatively quiet, with most coming directly from Gunn saying that the script was still being ironed out. It was announced last year that The Flash and IT director Andy Muschietti would helm the film, and during a recent interview on the California Secreta podcast, he was asked about the film’s development and if he could give any sort of timeline for it. His answer was disappointing for those looking forward to the movie:

“I’m now writing a science fiction movie that I would like to do… Batman is a project that’s been postponed a bit. So there could be another film before it, possibly that one.”

One of the biggest points from James Gunn when he took over at DC studios, and even before with his work on the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, was that he would not move a project into the development stage until he had a script that he was happy with, whether that took three months or three years. It’s been reported by Nexus Point News that Muschietti is also writing the screenplay for The Brave and the Bold along with Alien: Romulus scribe Rodo Sayagues, and it appears the duo is having a bit of trouble getting the script to a stage where Gunn is happy to move things forward. Casting for the film has not even begun yet, and if Muschietti plans on doing another movie before Brave and the Bold, it may very well be close to 2030 before Batman makes his DCU debut.

It will likely be some time before casting for Batman: The Brave and the Bold is announced, but with the movie centering on an older Batman and his son Robin, there are a few potential candidates who stick out. Reacher star Alan Ritchson has put his name out there as someone interested in playing Batman, and with his strapping physique and stoic performances, it’s hard to argue he’d be a good pick. Fans have also been pining for The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles to play The Dark Knight, and he also expressed interest in joining the DCU. Ackles has also voiced the character in prior DC animated projects, and his history with Bruce Wayne would certainly translate well into live-action.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold does not yet have an official release date.

