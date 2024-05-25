The Big Picture The Batman Armory 2.0 Hot Toy set faithfully recreates Batman's gadgets and iconic suit from The Dark Knight trilogy.

This set includes a newly designed Batsuit and updated armor plating, along with a Bruce Wayne figure capturing Christian Bale's likeness.

Batman's vulnerability and emotional range in The Dark Knight, along with Bale's performance, make this Hot Toys set a must-have for fans.

When it comes to superhero films, The Dark Knight is still the gold standard for the genre. Introducing Heath Ledger’s Joker into Christopher Nolan’s more grounded Batman universe helped escalate the franchise to new heights. In the decade and a half since the film’s release, The Dark Knight has been honored with new 4K releases, action figures, and Funko Pops. Now Sideshow Collectibles has debuted their new Batman Armory 2.0 Hot Toy set.

The update ⅙ scale design stands at 36.5 centimeters tall and features LED light up functionality in the ceiling of the display. It faithfully recreates The Cape Crusader’s Bunker Armory from both The Dark Knight and its sequel, The Dark Knight Rises, complete with all of Batman’s gadgets like his batarangs and grapnel gun. Like the previous model, the Batman figure included will allow fans to hang the iconic suit in the armory just like in the trilogy. The Batsuit itself features a newly designed cowl and updated armor plating throughout. The hero will also come with interchangeable hands and a fresh Batman head sculpt.

However, arguably this set's most impressive update can be found with its Bruce Wayne figure. Including a new tailored suit and Christian Bale head sculpt, this is by far Hot Toys' best attempt at capturing the actor’s likeness. Hot Toys have done many Dark Knight trilogy figures in the past with various different versions of the Batsuit and armory. Yet the fine added detail in this refresh is up there with some of the company’s best work.

“You Must Become More Than Just a Man”

While Batman Begins set the groundwork for Nolan’s universe in emotionally epic fashion, The Dark Knight turned Batman’s world into a street-level crime thriller reminiscent of some of the best comics featuring the character. Struggling between his life as Gotham’s vigilante and his normal life as Bruce Wayne, Dark Knight showed a side of the DC hero fans rarely see. The Joker is usually the center of the conversation in this sequel for good reason, but Batman has never been as vulnerable in live-action as he is in The Dark Knight. This is a rare interpretation of the character who’s looking to pass the torch and be with the love of his life. However, Batman as a symbol is all about sacrifice, which comes to a head in The Dark Knight’s insanely tragic yet still awe-inspiring third act. Bale doesn’t get enough credit when it comes to The Dark Knight's continued success. However, his broken heart and devastating emotional range is what ties the film together. His legacy lives on in this breathtaking Hot Toys set.

The entire Dark Knight trilogy is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the DC Universe. Before you start your next Batman marathon, you can pre-order Dark Knight’s Batman Armory 2.0 set now on Hot Toys’ website for $565 USD. The figure can be previewed above.

Watch on Max