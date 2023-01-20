The DC animated movie Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham puts the Dark Knight to the test, pitting him against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening Gotham City. The latest feature-length Batman story – based on the 2001 miniseries by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey – will be available for purchase digitally, Blu-ray and on a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack on March 28.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham is an 1920s-based take on the classic Batman story on an epic scale with reimagined versions of some of his most well-known allies and enemies such as Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face and James Gordon making appearances along the way. In the new film, Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashes an ancient evil, forcing him to return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The synopsis encourages fans with, “Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other.”

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Discs features the new PG-13 rated, 90-minute film in addition to special features such as audio commentary with producer and co-director Sam Liu (The Death and Return of Superman) as well as screenwriter Jase Ricci (Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse). A new featurette titled Batman: Shadows of Gotham is also included in the special features accompanying the film.

Image via Warner Bros.

David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) will be reprising his Batman: Soul of the Dragon role as the voice of the Dark Knight while Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope, Uncharted) makes her DC animated debut as the voice of Batman’s closest ally, Kai Li Cain. The cast of Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham also includes DC animation veterans Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable) as Oliver Queen; Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Harvey Dent; John DiMaggio (Futurama, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire) as James Gordon, and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) as Grendon.

Rounding out the Batman voice cast is Gideon Adlon (Legion of Super-Heroes), Karan Brar (Jessie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator, The Frighteners), Darin De Paul (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise), Brian George (Seinfeld), Jason Marsden (Young Justice, A Goofy Movie), Navid Negahban (Homeland, The Cleaning Lady), Emily O’Brien (Days of Our Lives), Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager), William Salyers (The Regular Show) and Matthew Waterson (The Croods: Family Tree).

Liu co-directs with Christopher Berkeley (Young Justice). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Legion of Super-Heroes) are producing alongside executive producers Michael Uslan and Sam Register.

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham will be available on March 28 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu while the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Discs will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers. Fans have the option to pre-order a copy now.

Check out the trailer for Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham below.