When it comes to iconic Batman stories involving The Joker, few are as popular as Batman: The Killing Joke. The 1988 one-shot by comic legend Alan Moore took a deep dive into the Clown Prince of Crimes origin story while telling one of the darkest stories involving characters like Batgirl. Almost 40 years later, many of its major plotlines found their way into DC’s main continuity. Now, McFarlane Toys is celebrating The Killing Joke with a new chilling action figure.

A part of McFarlane's Cover Recreation line, this Gold Label figure set reimagines Killing Joke’s iconic cover in plastic form. This would be the haunting image of Joke taking a picture with an old-fashioned camera as he bears his signature deadly grin. It's a sticking image on its own, but this shot only becomes burnt into your brain once you know the full brutal context of it in the story. Like the cover, this figure recreates artist Brian Bolland's realistic take on the DC Universe. This highly detailed Joker comes in a purple trench coat, tan hat and is holding the same camera as the cover in his hands. This piece will be an Amazon exclusive with pre-orders launching on Thursday, February 20th. The Killing Joke now joins The Dark Knight Returns in McFarlane's Cover Recreation series.

What’s ‘Batman: The Killing Joke’ About?

Image Via McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Killing Joke is a multilayered book that retells The Joker's origin story as a failed comedian who's short-lived life of crime gets him accidentally thrown in a vat of acid. This turns him into the maniacal Clown Prince of Crime that comic fans have known for decades. At the same time, the story weaves a psychological nightmare for Batman as Joker’s crusade against Commissioner Gordon leaves the latter’s daughter Barbara paralyzed from the waist down. Barbara was Batgirl for over 20 years at that point and this changed her character in the mainstream comics for the foreseeable future. For almost the next quarter-century, Barbara would be known as Oracle. This technical support identity mainly stayed in the pages of the comics, but was also seen in the popular Batman: Arkham video game series. Although she returned to her Batgirl role in 2011 with “The New 52”, this mature story would be adapted in the 2016 direct-to-video animated film Batman: The Killing Joke. The adaptation wasn't that well received, but for the most part, it was faithful to the source material.

Batman: The Killing Joke is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the DCU’s extensive back catalog. The film also recently made the leap to 4K Blu-ray. Before you return to the mean streets of Gotham, you can view McFarlane Toys' lineup of DC figures on their website.