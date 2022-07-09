For the first time ever, Batman: The Long Halloween Deluxe Edition will receive a 4K Ultra and Blu-ray release. Fans can expect the edition to arrive on September 20, with standard Blu-ray, DVD, and digital releases coming later.

The two-part film was released in 2021 and is based on the Batman comic series of the same name. It follows Batman as he teams up with Captain James Gordon and Harvey Dent to solve the mystery surrounding the murder of mob boss Falcone’s nephew, who was planning to turn in evidence against Falcone to Gotham Police. The trio has only a jack-o’-lantern left at the crime scene as a clue. The film features several of Batman’s most famous villains coming together to commit crimes and mess with the Bat. The entire film has a holiday theme running through, with some events taking place on Father’s and Mother’s Day, Christmas, Fourth of July, and, of course, Halloween.

Bonus features on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray release include “Batman: The Long Halloween - Evolution of Evil,” a new featurette that will provide an in-depth look at the film with the original writer Jeph Loeb and filmmakers.

Image via Warner Bros.

Long Halloween features the voice acting talents of Jensen Ackles as Batman; the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman; Josh Duhamel as Two-Face; Billy Burke as Commissioner James Gordon; Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy; Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone; Julie Nathanson; Troy Baker as Joker; and more. Chris Palmer serves as director for the film, with the screenplay written by Tim Sheridan, known for Reign of the Supermen. Producers include Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau. Supervising producer of Long Halloween is Justice Society: World War II’s Butch Lukic, with Michael Uslan and Sam Register serving as executive producers.

Ever since DC Comics’ Batman made his debut in 1939, he’s been one of the most iconic and easily recognizable comic book characters to date. The caped crusader has had various iterations over the years with different creatives putting their own spin on Gotham’s hero. This new release is a must-watch for all fans of the billionaire turned vigilante detective.