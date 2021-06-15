The Calendar Man may be Batman’s best hope of catching the Holiday Killer in the film’s latest clip.

The newest clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One puts the Dark Knight in Arkham Asylum in search for answers from one of Gotham’s smartest criminals. David Dastmalchian shines bright as the iconic villain Calendar Man in the revelatory interrogation scene.

The two-minute clip has Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) and Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke) look to the man acutely aware of every date in a year for answers on the Holiday Killer’s identity. Although the Dark Knight’s dynamic with Gordon is once again apparent in the scene, Dastmalchian’s Calendar Man gets the most screen time this time around. Those familiar with the source material will instantly recognize the comic-accurate setting and iconic look for Calendar Man. As Batman and Gordon seem desperate to find answers on who the killer is, Calendar Man methodically analyzes the evidence and comes to the conclusion that district attorney Harvey Dent may very well be a suspect.

Adapting Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale’s 1996 comics series The Long Halloween, the animated film will see Batman team up with Josh Duhamel’s Harvey Dent and Burke’s James Gordon as they race against time to catch a killer that murders every month on a holiday. The year-long mystery brings them in contact with the criminal underworld of Gotham, including familiar faces like Carmine Falcone (Titus Welliver), the Joker (Troy Baker), and Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore). Also featured in the iconic narrative, and heavily teased in the official trailer, is the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available on digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Part Two will up the ante when it's released on digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Check out the clip below:

