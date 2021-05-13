Warner Bros. has released new images for its upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. The animated film is due on digital and Blu-ray June 22, with Part Two expected in the fall. These images highlight Batman’s allies in his fight against a mysterious killer known as Holliday.

Adapting the beloved 1996 comics series by Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale, the story finds Batman (Jensen Ackles) joining forces with Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) to rid the city of a murderer plaguing Gotham’s Falcone criminal organization. That trio is featured in the first image, which captures some of the murky atmosphere that made the comics so iconic.

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

The rest of the images feature those three paired off with their own supporting players. Key among those is Catwoman, voiced by the late Naya Rivera in one of her final performances. Her own interest in the Falcone family makes her an uneasy ally of Batman in his pursuit of the serial killer. Harvey’s wife, Gilda (Julie Nathanson) is much more supportive of his efforts. But as his investigation threatens their life together, she’s increasingly pushed to her limits. When everyone becomes a suspect, even she falls under suspicion. Meanwhile, Gordon gets his own supporting player in Detective Renee Montoya (Alyssa Diaz). Montoya doesn’t feature in the original series, but fleshing out Gordon’s world makes a lot of sense. And Montoya — one of the few trustworthy cops in Gotham City’s famously corrupt police department — is a great choice.

Additional cast includes Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Troy Baker as the Joker, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available on Blu-ray and Digital on June 22. Check out the official synopsis and first look images below:

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

