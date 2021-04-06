The trailer for Part One of Batman: The Long Halloween was just released, teasing the upcoming adaptation of a fan-favorite Batman story. The trailer gives us the first look at Jensen Ackles as the Caped Crusader, while also teasing how Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) is essential to the plot.

The trailer presents us to Batman and Harvey Dent, working together to stop a war between two mob families, as a mysterious serial killer targets people on holidays. We also get flashes of some of Batman’s greatest foes, the Joker (Troy Baker) and Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore), and allies such as James Gordon (Billy Burke) and Selina Kyle (Naya Rivera). A most welcome appearance is that of the Calendar Man (David Dastmalchian), a less-known Batman foe that plays an important part in the original The Long Halloween story.

The trailer is built around the idea of duality, showing opposing words at each new scene, a nod to the overall story that’s being adapted. The Long Halloween is one of the essential comic book arches for the construction of the Batman mythos, set on the continuity moment when Batman stops fighting mob goons to take on super-villains. This change is demonstrated especially by the metamorphosis of Harvey Dent into Two-Face. The escalation of violence of the comics books will be followed by the two parts of the adaptation, that even got a different rating for Part One, PG-13, and Part Two, R-Rated.

The voice cast of The Long Halloween also includes Titus Welliver (Bosch) as Carmine Falcone, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri. Part One of The Long Halloween is set to be released this summer, with Part Two following in the fall.

You can watch the trailer of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One right below.

