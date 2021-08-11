Warner Bros. Animation has released a new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two to celebrate the movie’s release on Blu-ray this week. The clip features Calendar Man (voiced by David Dastmalchian) ready to enjoy a Taco Tuesday when things get explosive in Arkham Asylum.

In the clip, Calendar Man explains to a guard that the current evening is All Hallows' Eve, popularly known as Halloween. However, the discussion is cut short by the sound of explosions, as Two-Face (voiced by Josh Duhamel) and Solomon Grundy (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) tear Arkham’s walls down. The scene feels like the direct sequel of another clip released by Warner Bros. Animation last week, in which Two-Face and Grundy become allies.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two is an R-rated sequel in which the Dark Knight (voiced by Jensen Ackles) rises to the challenge of Gotham’s protector as supervillains escalated the violence. The two-part movie is inspired by The Long Halloween comic arch, written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale, although the adaptation takes some liberties with the original story.

The voice cast of The Long Halloween also includes the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman, Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy, Troy Baker as The Joker, John DiMaggio as the Mad Hatter, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Billy Burke as Commissioner James Gordon, Robin Atkin Downes as the Scarecrow, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Both parts of Batman: The Long Halloween are now available on digital and Blu-ray. Check out the new clip below.

