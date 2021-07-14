The film will be available on digital as of July 27 before coming to Blu-ray on August 10.

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from the upcoming release of the second half of their animated duology, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. In it, Sofia Falcone (voiced by Laila Berzins) comes to offer her father Carmine assistance, but she quickly learns that “The Roman” has lined up a new, unlikely partner as he escalates his plans against those who are trying to take down Gotham’s mobs.

Despite the threat that the Holiday Killer poses for the Falcones, Sofia tells her father that she wants to be in the room with him. Carmine (voiced by Titus Welliver) shoots her down, believing that his investors would think that he’s weak and naming Sofia as his successor. At least he softens the blow with a wad of cash and directive to buy herself something flashy like a car or a dress.

As Carmine walks away, Sofia spots Scarecrow looming in the shadows of the board room, solidifying that he has made new allies for himself. Their heated conversation went about as well as one can expect from a mob boss and his daughter. As the clip ends, Sofia reminds us that Father’s Day looms around the corner, which wouldn’t be ominous if the Holiday Killer didn’t strike on holidays.

The Long Halloween is an animated adaptation of Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale’s 13-issue comic series by the same name, which was released in 1996. The film duology is written by Tim Sheridan and directed by Chris Palmer. The voice cast also includes Jensen Ackles as Batman, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Troy Baker as the Joker, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 27, and on Blu-ray beginning August 10. Check out the clip below:

